Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner was pleased with the professionalism his side showed in their 3-0 victory over Altona 93 yesterday.

Town travelled to and from Hamburg in a day on Sunday, picking up a 3-0 win in the process.

Laurent Depoitre netted a brace for the Terriers, with Abdelhamid Sabiri also getting on the scoresheet for the first time in his Town career.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

And the boss was pleased with the manner in which Town secured the win at the Adolf-Jager-Kampfbahn Stadium.

“We said ‘come on, if we do this trip we do it properly,’” said Wagner.

“It makes no sense to travel over and then not use the time to play our game with high speed and intensity.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“They have done it so I am very happy with what we have got out of this day in terms of speed, intensity and as well our game both offensively and defensively, so it was a very good day for us.”

Town’s next test comes a week today with the Terriers taking on struggling West Ham at the London Stadium.

And Wagner is confident his team used the international break to their advantage, with Town looking to keep their momentum going and stretch their unbeaten Premier League record next week.

He added: “I think we used this time well.

“We will train tomorrow morning and then the players have another day off and then we start our pre-preparation for the West Ham game.”