Reading FC defender Paul McShane and defensive midfielder Joey van den Berg could both return to the side ahead of the Royals' crunch clash against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

The pair have not featured for the Royals for the last four matches, with club captain McShane out with a thigh injury and the Dutchman stuggling with a hamstring knock.

Stephen Quinn is also on his way back from injury, but will not return in time to face Town in midweek.

The midfielder is set to feature for Reading's U23 side this week, but will likely miss the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Deniss Rakels and Callum Harriott are still sidelined for the next few weeks due to ankle and hamstring problems respectively, while ex-Liverpool centre-back Tiago Ilori will be out until the end of March after injuring ankle ligaments in the win over Fulham.

Town will be without injured trio Jonathan Hogg, Sean Scannell and Kasey Palmer, but German centre-backs Michael Hefele and Christopher Schindler are both back in contention after overcoming minor knocks.

Aaron Mooy can also play after being ineligible to feature against parent club Manchester City.