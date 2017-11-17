Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have created the second lowest amount of chances so far this Premier League season, according to the latest EA Sports data.

Although David Wagner 's men have made an impressive start to the campaign, gaining 15 points from their first 11 encounters, goals have been hard to come by.

Town have not scored away from home since the 3-0 opening day win at Crystal Palace and have netted just eight times with only struggling Crystal Palace (4), Swansea City (7) and AFC Bournemouth (7) scoring fewer.

And on chances created, the Terriers sit 19th in the table, creating 65 chances overall with only the Swans worse with 54.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the spectrum, while Manchester City have been banging them in, they are not the side who have created the most opportunities – it is Liverpool with a total of 155.

Have a look below at the full table of chances created for each Premier League side....

1. Liverpool FC – 155 chances

2. Manchester City – 145 chances

3. Arsenal FC – 142 chances

4. Tottenham Hotspur – 137 chances

5. Southampton – 125 chances

6. Chelsea FC – 121 chances

7. Manchester United – 108 chances

8. Newcastle United – 105 chances

9. Crystal Palace – 100 chances

10. Everton – 99 chances

11. Stoke City – 97 chances

12. Watford – 94 chances

13. West Ham United – 84 chances

14= AFC Bournemouth – 79 chances

14= Leicester City – 79 chances

16= Burnley – 71 chances

16= West Bromwich Albion – 71 chances

18. Brighton & Hove Albion – 66 chances

19. Huddersfield Town – 65 chances

20. Swansea City – 54 chances