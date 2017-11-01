Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Bromwich Albion defender Kieran Gibbs has urged his side to play with 'no fear' as they travel to West Yorkshire to face Huddersfield Town .

The Baggies come into the encounter looking for a first win in 10 games in all competitions with the pressure mounting on head coach Tony Pulis .

And to compound the travelling WBA support ahead of the John Smith's Stadium encounter, they have seen just one victory away from home in 2017.

However, left-back Gibbs believes the side must change their attitude for the encounter and sign-off before the international break on a positive note.

“It’s a big game - we have to go there with no fear at all and try to win the game,” said Kieran Gibbs.

“It’s really important. It’s just before the international break, so we need to make sure we’re all fully focused.

“Huddersfield is not an easy place to go so we have to be ready for that then regroup over the international break”

Albion, who currently sit two points above the bottom three, have also been plagued by conceding a number of late equalisers in each of the last two fixtures.

“You can’t switch off at any point,” he added. “We’ve had games where we’ve gone 1-0 or 2-0 up and teams have done that against us, they don’t give up and manage to get a draw in a game we should have won.”