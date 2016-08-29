Login Register
Kirkburton withdraw from West Riding County Amateur League

  • Updated
  • By

The club will still compete in the Huddersfield District League

Kirkburton, in red, face Hunsworth in a County Amateur League clash in 2015

Kirkburton have pulled out of the West Riding County Amateur League after just two Premier Division games.

The Gregory Playing Fields-based club were struggling to field a side.

Now they will focus on the team they have just entered into the Huddersfield District League.

Secretary Ian Daffern says Kirkburton have suffered as a result of the success of other Huddersfield clubs.

The town has six others in the Taylor’s Timber County Amateur Premier Division (DRAM Community, Golcar United, Honley, Huddersfield YMCA, Lepton Highlanders and Newsome).

And Britannia Sports and Holmfirth Town compete in Division I.

Meanwhile ambitious Shelley, who have redeveloped Storthes Hall Park in recent years, are playing in the West Yorkshire League top flight.

Shelley also have a side in a District League First Division which also includes Shepley, Skemanthorpe and Kirkheaton Rovers, all close to Kirkburton.

“It’s a huge disappointment to have to take this action,” said Daffern.

“There were signs of what was to come during pre-season, when we struggled both to get a management team in place and field a settled side in friendlies.

“Dean Calcutt and Robert Barnes came to the rescue and they have given it a real go.

“But I think we were fighting a losing battle, and this was the only real option.

“At least the club is still alive and we will be playing in the District League.”

AFC Emley claim first league win

The withdrawal of Kirkburton, who had played in the Premier Division since 2008, follows the collapse of Ovenden West Riding, a real County Amateur League force in recent seasons.

Bay Athletic, Storthes Hall, Marsden and Meltham are other Huddersfield names to have disappeared from the league.

