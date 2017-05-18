Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will wear their yellow and black away kit when they face Reading FC at Wembley on May 29.

The Royals earned the right to wear their blue and white home kit by finishing above Town in the league this season, meaning Town will be in fluorescent yellow when they take to the turf and the home of football.

The Terriers will wear black shorts and socks with the strip, which is sponsored by Radian B muscle rub.

Statistically the Terriers have lost 45.5 per cent of their league matches in the fluorescent strip (W5, D3, L3).

Town's least favourite kit is the red, having won 40 per cent of games in it (W4, D1, L5), while they have claimed victory 61.9 per cent of the time in the home kit (W13, D2, L6).

But Town's biggest win - on penalties against Sheffield Wednesday yesterday - came in the strip they will wear at Wembley.

Could that be a good omen for the Terriers?