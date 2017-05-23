Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's megastore has been kitted out with an array of play-off final goodies ahead of the Terriers' trip to Wembley next week.

Town face Reading FC at the national stadium with a spot in next season's Premier League competition up for grabs and the town has gone play-off mad, with 37,000 seats already sold for the match which is still six days away.

And the megastore has seen an increase in traffic with people hitting the shop ahead of the final in London.

The club are selling special Wembley gear, including large flags, jester hats and 'we're on our way' official T-shirts.

In addition there are blue and white horns, blue and white wigs and special play-off scarves, mugs and bumper stickers.

As well as all the play-off attire you could want, the club are also pushing the yellow and black away kit which will be worn by the Terriers during the final.

Take a look at everything on offer in the video above and get yourself down to the megastore or go online to gear yourself up for Wembley!