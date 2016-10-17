Huddersfield Town's 100% record at the John Smith's Stadium this season was ended by a Fernando Forestieri penalty this weekend.

Town came close twice in the match through Kasey Palmer and Elias Kachunga but were largely ineffective going forward.

After the match, many fans asked for another striker to be brought in as soon as possible, with a 'Plan B' option being called for.

Chris Green from Dalton said: "Unreservedly toothless in attack - we couldn't hit a barn door yesterday.

"If this isn't enough persuasion for [David] Wagner to dip into the market in January and acquire a third forward who can score 20+ goals in a season to keep us in the promotion picture, then nothing will.

Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday, 16.10.16: Town fans during the game.

"We could have played Wednesday until midnight and still not scored!"

And Roger from Menston agreed: "Competitive performance against a team destined to be thereabouts in May.

"We lack cutting edge up front with Wells not getting any service and Kachunga on the wing.

"Third striker option needed in January - the Hef is not the answer!"

Paul from Dewsbury also bemoaned a lack of creativity from Town.

"Worst display this season - plenty of possession but no end product," he said.

"A plan B is required when plan A is obviously not working - throwing centre halves forward and expecting them to be strikers is not the answer.

"It needs to be more direct but with skill and finesse."

Mark from Wakefield also believes a plan B is needed, with Wells needing to do more to retain his place in the side.

He said: "No plan B. We need two new strikers.

"Stop thinking Wells should play every game and never be taken off."

In fact, most fans called for another striker to join Town's ranks in January and many questioned the performance of referee Graham Scott.

Premier League referee Graham Scott

The official awarded the decisive penalty for a Rajiv Van La Parra handball and was criticised by Town fans for his inconsistency throughout the 90 minutes.

Roger from Kirkburton said: "Can't really complain about the result, Wednesday just about edged it.

"They came set up for a point and got all three but Town didn't fire on all cylinders and were caught too many times on the counter.

"We really do need an alternative in central attack, Nahki had a poor game and throwing a defender on late on is an out and out gamble which didn't pay off.

"Some very strange decisions by the referee, pedantic at times and inconsistent throughout."

And Steve from Wakefield agrees with Roger. He said: "Town looked a bit tired and lost for idea's of how to break Sheffield Wednesday down but having said that Sheffield aren't a bad side.

"On the negative side yet again the referee was poor and not consistent with decisions he was making - that's the third referee in a row I have seen at a home game that as not been up to a standard expected from a full time Premier League/Championship official."

The referee also came under fire from Richard in Lincoln.

"Poor ref booking Kachunga but then not doing the same to Wednesday players," he said.

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, 16.10.16: Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri scores his side's goal from the penalty spot.

"Harsh penalty - ball to hand in my opinion - and I think ref thought so as well since he then booked two of their players.

"However our old weakness of not scoring when we are on top bit us on the bum."

Graham from Wooldale summarised most of the fans thoughts with his comment.

He said: "We created enough chances to get something out of the game.

"Need to sign a quality striker in January if we are to stay in touch with the top six - the referee was a joke."