Hillary Clinton packed her bags and said goodbye to the White House, off she went with a Trumpety Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump!

On Tuesday morning before the US electorate queued up to cast their vote, the Secretary of State was a red - or rather blue hot favourite to succeed Obama in becoming the next President of the United States.

At odds of 1/5 she was practically a shoo-in to become the Commander in Chief; with ‘The Donald’ a massive 9/2 to cause one of the biggest upsets in US electoral history.

Like most of the British public, I woke up on Wednesday morning and saw the news that America had a new President, but did a double-take when I saw who it was they had chosen.

When Trump first announced he was running for the Presidency punters could have had 150/1 about him taking residence on Pennsylvania Avenue, unsurprisingly bookmakers were hardly inundated with dollar bills.

Talking of long-shots and punters with crystal balls, a £1 treble on Leicester to win the Premiership last season @ 500/1, on Brexit happening @ 5/1 and a Trump Presidency @ 150/1 would have returned a whopping £4,530,906!

OK folks, feet back on the ground, back to the real world... Oh wait, somehow that was the real world.

Anyhow, if you’re looking for yet another shock result, maybe tonight at Wembley might provide the opportunity...

England are a white hot 4/11 to beat Scotland who are ‘Double Trump’ at 9/1 in this World Cup qualifier - so could the Scots turn over the Three Lions in their own backyard?

Well you have to go back seventeen years since it last happened.

Kevin Keegan was in charge of England and safe to say he didn’t love it when Don Hutchinson scored the only goal of the game.

England didn’t register a single shot on target throughout the whole 90 minutes, but thanks to a 2-0 lead they took into this game from the reverse fixture at Hampden Park they managed to qualify for Euro 2000.

And even then they didn’t make it out of the group stages - despite beating the Germans 1-0.

Regular readers will know I’m never super confident when it comes to England, but I really can’t see them having any difficulty in coming out of this fixture with all three points.

For sure it won’t be a goal fest, England rarely score that many these days, but the 12/1 on offer for a 3-1 win should be within their reach.

As for a first goal scorer, it's difficult to say who exactly Southgate will pick for this game and moreover which of the England players will want to pull on the shirt given the Premiership is in full swing.

One player who will be keen to get a game of any description is captain Wayne Rooney and at 9/2 (Single Trump) he’ll do for me.

Next Tuesday England play Spain in a friendly at Wembley, and then the FA has the task of electing a new permanent manager and Southgate is a 1/9 shot to land the job - is the one time apprentice another shoo-in or will there be yet another surprise announcement?

