Ladbrokes column: Bob Young predicts an 'uninspiring' England win

With a win ratio of just 29.8% during his tenure at Middlesbrough, is Gareth Southgate really the man to steer England to World Cup glory at Russia 2018?

Well according to the bookies he is... They will point out that his win ratio as England U21 manager is an impressive 79.4% with 27 wins from 34 games, only three losses and four draws.

Others will point out however; those defeats came against the youngsters of Italy, France and Portugal, whereas the resounding victories came against Kazakhstan, Lithuania and of course... San Marino. Hmm, maybe he is England material after all?

Big Sam blew the chance of extending his 100% record, and it remains to be seen if Southgate can get past his ‘probationary period’ with the four games he’s been given to look after the ‘big boys’ team.

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with first team coach Steve Holland

First up is a World Cup qualifier against Malta, that’s right, the quaint little island your Aunty Mary went on holiday to last summer, remember?

She said how nice the weather was and how friendly the people were, oh and Uncle George was relieved that they drove on the left hand side of the road just like we do. OK maybe a tad patronising.

For those of you with longer memories, and before you start thinking England will put a dozen goals past these part-timers, you’ll recall the last time they met was back in 2000 when Kevin Keegan was at the helm and didn’t get into double figures.

A very shaky 2-1 at the Ta' Qali National Stadium on the outskirts of Valetta ensued.

Martin Keown bagged the opener rising at the far post to head home a Beckham free-kick, keeper Richard Wright saved one penalty but not before he’d helped another over the line with the back of his head, via the post and Emile Heskey scored his first international goal 15 minutes from time to spare England’s blushes.

Martin Keown celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Malta at the Ta'Qali National Stadium in Malta, 2000

Safe to say Keegan didn’t ‘love it’ as a result! For sure, this Saturday the Maltese will ‘park the bus’ or rather 11 buses to be precise.

Their strikers will no doubt get a nose bleed if they manage to get into England’s penalty area and I doubt they will have a shot on target for the whole 90 minutes, but don’t expect England to rack up a cricket score.

Yes the Three Lions will look to Malta’s opening World Cup qualifier where they got soundly spanked by Scotland 5-1, but as you know England don’t tend to batter the opposition, in fact you have to go back 16 games to the last time they scored more than 3 goals in a game.

You guessed it - against San Marino. Poor little La Serenissima.

Ladbrokes have England 1/50 favourites so you’re not going to get rich there, nor would I suggest you put money on the draw at 22/1 and don’t be silly and put anything on a Malta win at 50/1 (Malta aren’t Iceland).

England's Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard during a training session at St George's Park

Instead I’d look to some of the specials Ladbrokes are offering.

Marcus Rashford to score a hat-trick is priced up at 5/1, or what about the recently much maligned England’s top scorer Rooney to do the same at 15/2, now wouldn’t that silence the critics - not really Bob - it’s Malta we’re playing remember?

Or how about for you optimists, England to win giving Malta 4 goals start at 11/8?

I’ll be keeping my expectations on the low side and putting a few bob on an uninspiring 3-0 England win at 11/2.

A £10 stake with Ladbrokes ‘The Nation’s Favourite’ returns £65.00.

