Last Saturday it was all about the ‘Mr Men’.

Before Derby came to the John Smith Stadium, Town Manager David Wagner was ‘Mr Grumpy’ having seen his team lose two on the ‘Mr Bounce’ to the Owls and the Lilywhites of Preston.

Then, when time was running out and the referee - ‘Mr Fussy’ - was just about to blow for full-time, Elias Kachunga got on the end of Harry Bunn's 93rd minute cross to head home the only goal of the game. So was Herr Wagner now ‘Mr Happy’?

You’d think so - and he showed it in his celebrations - but not at all after the game.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on Michael Hefele and Mark Hudson

Instead he turned on the press after the match saying, ‘"Now we under-perform in one game against Preston and people question us. I am angry when I read that we need a new striker. That is not correct.

"We are Huddersfield Town and we are a long-term project. We have won nine from 14 and we have under-performed once."

Next up for Town is a trip to Craven Cottage to face Slaviša Jokanović’s Fulham.

The Serbian has been in charge of the South London club since taking over from Kit Symons in December last year.

This season Jokanović has set his team the target of finishing in the top six - good luck with that ‘Mr Funny’.

Fulham are currently languishing in 14 spot in the Championship, having picked up just one win from their last nine league games.

In fact, you have to go back to the opening day of the season for the Cottagers only league win at home when they beat, would you believe, Newcastle United 1-0.

Ladbrokes have Town priced up at a huge 9/4 to come away from the capital with all three points, the home side are a ‘Mr Mean’ 5/4, whilst the draw might tempt some at 11/5.

Given Fulham’s terrible run of form and Town’s newly found ‘anger management’ then I’ll gladly put the Terriers in this week’s treble - I’ll also take the 10/1 on offer about a smash and grab 2-0 victory for Town - ‘Mr Greedy’, that’s me!

WATCH: The Huddersfield Examiner sports writers predict this weekend's Championship scores

‘Mr Ten Men’ Leeds needed extra time and penalties to overcome the Canaries in midweek to see them through to the quarter finals of the EFL Cup.

This weekend should - on paper - be an easier task when they welcome Burton Albion to Elland Road.

It should, but then again football is played on grass, not paper and Nigel Clough’s Albion have taken one or two prize scalps already in their first season at this level.

The Brewers can count Sheffield Wednesday, Derby and last time out Birmingham City amongst their ‘shock’ wins this term.

So would it be that much of a surprise if they turned over Leeds at LS11?

Ladbrokes have the Whites at a ‘Mr Tickle’ over even-money at 21/20, with Burton on offer at 13/5, draw price 9/4.

I suspect with home advantage Leeds will keep their momentum going and with a win get ever closer to the play-off spots.

For all you ‘Mr Nosey’s’ out there a 2-0 win for Leeds is available at 8/1.

Elsewhere in the Championship expect Ipswich at odds-on 3/4 to compound hapless Rotherham’s misery, whilst Brighton at 13/10 may well continue chasing the Geordies at the top of the league with a win over out of sorts Norwich.

Did I really predict at the beginning of the season that the Canaries would fly away with the league? I must have had a ‘Mr Bump’ on the head!

This weekend’s treble:

Town to beat Fulham @ 9/4

Leeds to beat Burton @ 21/20

Ipswich to beat Rotherham @ 3/4

A £10 stake with Ladbrokes ‘The Nation’s Favourite’ returns £116.59