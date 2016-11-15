Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last Friday night England was flattered by the 3-0 score line and yours truly was just off the money - can someone please tell me how Scotland didn’t register the one goal we needed for the 12/1 shot?!

Southgate was delighted with his team’s performance, but for me it served only to highlight the vulnerability of their defence.

Woe betides if England should come up against a world class attack anytime soon... Oops. Up next are the Spaniards - thank goodness it’s only a friendly!

With wins against Scotland, Slovenia and the mighty Malta under their collective belt, England fans without a sense of perspective will be on a high and confident of continuing that form against La Furia Roja.

But they may be in for a shock and the FA may have to think twice about giving Mr Southgate the reins on a permanent basis.

Julen Lopetegui has taken over at the Spanish helm from Vicente Del Bosque who retired in the summer and in the five games he’s been in charge the Ex-Porto manager has seen his team beat Belgium 2-0, put eight past Liechtenstein and draw 1-1 with Italy who were saved a home defeat by a last gasp Daniele de Rossi penalty.

Spain had 72% of possession against the Italians and also brushed aside Albania and Macedonia.

In those five games Spain scored seventeen goals and conceded just the one.

Despite all of the above, Ladbrokes make England 19/10 favourites to beat the Spaniards; who at 6/4 represent real value, even though it is meant to be just a ‘kick about’.

Those who fancy a little pride on both sides can have 23/10 on a ‘friendly draw’.

Personally I’m going to raise a few eyebrows in the office here and take the 20/1 for a Spain 3-1 victory. I know it’s not very patriotic of me, but Spain aren't Malta.

As for a first goal scorer, that’s always tricky - especially in friendly games - and this is no different. Costa, Pique and Ramos maybe missing, but Álvaro Morata at 9/2 will do the trick.

I’ll be off to traitors’ gate then shall I?

If I’m found not guilty, I’ll be back on Saturday for Town’s trip to the Cardiff City stadium.

