Ladbrokes column: High noon for Huddersfield Town this weekend

In 1952, the film High Noon hit the silver screen.

Gary Cooper took the lead role as Will Kane, a former US Marshal who single-handedly took on the bad guys and left them face down in the dirt.

A year later at Leeds Road, Huddersfield, Jimmy Glazzard did the same thing when the Terrier’s nemesis Sheffield Wednesday rode into town.

Fan favourite Glazzard bagged both goals in a 2-0 win for Town and went on to score 29 times that season.

In 1953/4 they finished third in Division One behind Wolves and West Brom, and one place ahead of Manchester United, which by the way still is Huddersfield’s highest final league position since World War II.

OK so it’s a little bit of a tenuous link, but this Sunday sees another ‘High Noon’ with a lunchtime kick off in a match that could turn out to be quite a gunfight.

Sheffield Wednesday’s sharpshooters Fletcher, Hooper and Lee will be hoping their aim is true, but will have to get past Danny Ward who will be marshaling his goal with ‘True Grit’ - that's probably enough cowboy puns now.

Town are 6/4 favourites to take all three points, whilst the visitors are priced up at 19/10.

For sure neither side will give an inch in this local derby, so for me I’ll be ‘quick on the draw’ and take the 21/10 on offer for a stalemate - sorry couldn’t resist.

A 2-2 draw at 12/1 is also irresistible.

Huddersfield Town leading scorer Elias Kachunga

On-loan Town striker Elias Kachunga is 5/1 to score the first goal, with the modern day’s fans favourite Aaron Mooy a rather generous 7/1.

Huddersfield are sitting pretty on the top of the table, but by the time Sunday comes around they may well find themselves second or even third in the league.

On Saturday Norwich are home to bottom club Rotherham and fellow chasers Newcastle welcome Brentford to St James’ Park.

The Canaries are to my mind champions elect this season and at 4/11 must surely be the banker of the weekend. Rafa’s Newcastle are 1/2 to sting the Bees and continue the chase.

Elsewhere in the Championship returning Derby head coach Steve McClaren has apologised for his ‘lack of commitment’ that lead to his sacking by County 17 months ago.

New Derby County manager Steve McClaren

The former England manager has been reappointed by the Rams and takes charge against Leeds on Saturday.

One manager not showing any lack of commitment was Whites boss Garry Monk, who last time out against Bristol City was sent to the stands.

Come to think of it he didn’t show any lack of foul and abusive language either, an outburst which cost him £2,000 and a one-match touchline ban.

Leeds are a hefty 4/1 to spoil McClaren’s homecoming, the draw is on offer at 12/5 whilst a home win is priced up at a rather unappealing 3/4.

Derby have won six of their last seven home games against Leeds, but the Whites are on a roll picking up 12 points form a possible 15 in their last five.

I might end up looking like a ‘wally with a brolly’ - it’s going to rain - but I quite fancy Leeds to continue their good run, with or without their manager.

This weekend’s fourfold:

Town v Sheffield Wed to draw @ 21/10

Leeds to beat Derby @ 4/1

Norwich to beat Rotherham @ 4/11

Newcastle to beat Brentford @ 1/2

A £10 stake with Ladbrokes ‘The Nation’s Favourite’ returns a whopping £317.05