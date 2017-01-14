Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So Father Christmas brought Huddersfield Town fans seven points from a possible nine and a Valiant 4-0 FA Cup win against Port Vale - what a nice Santa he was!

The flurry of good results has seen Town cement their place in the top six and the outlook for 2017 looks very positive - automatic promotion anyone?

Ladbrokes certainly expect Town to make the playoffs quoting 8/11 on them doing so and 15/2 to win it. More optimistic Terriers can even have 50/1 on Town winning the Championship outright.

Herr Wagner was in philosophical mood following the 2-1 Boxing Day win over Forest saying, "I think I will have to stay for a long time. But we still have to be focused and keep working hard."

Well it’s a good ethic to have and one that will be severely tested this weekend as Town make the shot trip down the M1 to face Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are four points adrift of Town back in sixth spot but come into this game on the back of some decent league form.

OK, so the 3-0 drubbing against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup last week might have not been what manager Carlos Carvalhal would have wanted, but his focus this year is not on Wembley - like Town's, it squarely on the playoffs.

On Boxing Day, Wednesday came away from St James’ Park with all three points and followed that up with respectable draws against Preston and Wolves.

The Owls have now conceded just once in their last five league games and Town will have to be at their best to break down this mean defence.

With home advantage, Wednesday are strong favourites at 23/20, Town are priced up at 13/5 and the draw - which is what I fancy this week - is on offer at a generous 21/10.

As mentioned, Wednesday don’t concede that many goals, but Town have scored at least once in their last 10 games, so the 5/1 on a 1-1 stalemate will do nicely.

Elsewhere in the Championship, expect Fulham at 8/13 to leapfrog Barnsley with a home win and Brentford to continue Newcastle’s stuttering run of late, by holding them to a draw 13/5 at Griffin Park.

A few weeks ago the title was a two-horse race between the Geordies and the Seagulls, but with the Christmas period over its tightening up at the top.

If the likes of Reading, Leeds and Town continue their good run of form then we’re in for a real treat come the end of the season.

This weekend’s treble:

Town to draw against Wednesday @ 21/10

Fulham to beat Barnsley @ 8/13

Brentford to draw against Newcastle @ 13/5

A £10 stake with Ladbrokes ‘The Nation’s Favourite’ returns a whopping £180.28