Ladbrokes column: Huddersfield Town and Ipswich inseparable this weekend

‘Paradox - A person, thing, or situation that exhibits inexplicable aspects, puzzling, absurd, baffling, i.e. Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra getting sent off for dissent in the 26th minute against Reading last Saturday, for continuing to harangue the referee after he himself was fouled.'

"We don't have to use too many words about this situation," said Town Manager David Wagner - how about ‘Parra-doxical’ Herr Wagner?

Without the headstrong Dutchman Town rallied and were the better team in the second half, but with the man advantage the Royals hung on for a 1-0 home courtesy of fellow Netherlander Roy Beerens’ deflected shot just before the break.

You could say it was a case of ‘Double-dutch’ for the bemused Town fans making the 200 mile trip back up the M1.

Thankfully on Tuesday night, normal service was resumed with goals from Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells securing a 2-1 home win for Town as they beat Rotherham.

Town's Nahki Wells celebrates his goal.

The Terriers have now won seven of their opening 10 games and once again sit pretty atop the Championship for which they are 12/1 to win come the May 7.

A little closer to hand on Saturday, Town fans make the trip to Suffolk and Portman Road to face struggling Ipswich Town.

Mick McCarthy’s men were outplayed at Elland Road last week in a 1-0 reverse but managed to salvage a bit of pride in their goalless draw at home to Brighton in midweek.

Whilst the Tractor Boys are nowhere near the relegation zone sitting in 13th place, they’ve only scored eight goals this season and four of those were in the opening game against Barnsley, so since then that’s an average of 0.4 goals a game.

Town by comparison have found the back of the net thirteen times averaging 1.3 goals per game.

Surprisingly Ladbrokes’ odds compilers can’t split the two teams in the betting for this match quoting them both at 17/10 with the draw on offer at 21/10.

WATCH: Dean Whitehead on Mick McCarthy, Sunderland and promotion

It’s true Town aren’t exactly ripping it up away from home (W2, D1, L2) but if Ipswich think they can get away with putting eleven men behind the ball again like they did on Tuesday night against the Seagulls’ ten men then they’re mistaken.

I’ll take the 17/10 on a Town victory and the 12/1 on a 2-0 win for Wagner’s boys.

Elsewhere Leeds United fans were getting a little carried away before their trip to Ashton Gate on Tuesday night, having won four on the bounce.

They huffed and puffed but couldn’t blow Bristol City’s house down and the run ended when Robin’s midfielder Marlon Pack swept through the Whites’ defence to lash home the only goal of the game.

It turned out to be quite the night for referees to give their red cards an airing, because Leeds Boss Garry Monk was also sent to the ‘naughty step’ or rather the ‘naughty stand’ for having a somewhat differing view as to how the match was being refereed.

Leeds manager Garry Monk

Next up for Leeds is a home fixture against local rivals Barnsley who are stuttering themselves these days having picked up just one point from their last three games.

Leeds are 23/20 to get back on track whilst Barnsley are a huge 5/2 to raise Monk’s blood pressure a little higher than it was on Tuesday night.

The draw, which to be honest would do neither team’s play-off aspirations any good, is available at 9/4.

Elsewhere in the Championship Norwich travel to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolves and at 7/5 with Ladbrokes I think it’s the best bet of the weekend.

The Canaries got well and truly mugged on Wednesday night at St James’ Park when with 90 seconds to go they were 3-1 up only to concede two injury time goals and were waved off ‘gannin yem’ from Newcastle with ‘nowt’.

This weekend’s treble:

Town @ 17/10 away to Ipswich

Leeds @ 23/20 home to Barnsley

Norwich @ 7/5 away to Wolves

A £10 stake with Ladbrokes ‘The Nation’s Favourite’ returns £139.32