When the Wolf comes knocking at the door, usually the house blows down - but this time when Bundesliga side Wolfsburg came calling in an attempt to lure Town Boss David Wagner back to his homeland, the John Smith Stadium stood firm.

"It is correct that there has been interest from a few Bundesliga clubs. They have obviously seen the way we are going at Huddersfield Town and the journey we have been on together over the last 12 months,” said Herr Wagner, dismissing the approach.

OK, so Wolfsburg aren’t Bayern Munich and if the Bavarian champions showed an interest - well, it might be a different story - but for now it’s great news for the Terriers.

After three straight wins, Town are back in the promotion hunt and, although there’s only four points separating them in fourth with Norwich in 10th, the outlook is more than promising.

I must admit I really couldn’t see Town winning at Carrow Road last week, but win they did - little wonder then that other clubs want to secure the services of the man at the helm.

Next up for Town is a home fixture against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day and it should be a real Christmas cracker.

Philippe Montanier’s men have had a topsy-turvy time of late, losing five of their previous 10 games, drawing two with just three wins.

They have conceded 16 goals in that time and are sinking like a stone in the Championship. Currently 17th in the league, Forest are six points above the drop zone and should - I say should - be easy pickings for a rejuvenated Town side.

Ladbrokes make Town odds-on 7/10 favourites to pick up all three points, the draw is on offer at 11/4 and a shock Forest win is a hefty 15/4.

There will be plenty of goals in this fixture I’m sure - there always is when these two sides meet.

In their previous seven games 17 have been shared, with the most notable Town win coming just over two years ago when the Terriers beat Forest 3-0, thanks to goals from Joel Lynch, Nahki Wells and Grant Holt - I’ll take the 12/1 on the same score line this time around.

A point behind Town are Leeds United who left it late again to secure a home win against Brentford.

The Whites are developing quite a habit of scoring in the last throes of a match and might have to do so again to get the better of a decent Preston side when they make the trip to Deepdale.

Ex-Leeds and Town boss Simon Grayson has seen his team pick up seven points from their last three outings and will be relishing the opportunity to put one over on his old club.

With home advantage, Preston are slight favourites at 7/5, the draw is 2/1 and Leeds are a generous 21/10 to continue their run of six wins from their last eight league games.

Back in May this year it was Preston who snatched a late equaliser in a match that finished 1-1, Chris Wood having given the visitors the lead in the 78th minute from the penalty spot.

This time around I fancy the 10/1 shot on a 2-1 Leeds win.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Aston Villa should beat Burton who aren’t great travellers and save their best form for the Pirelli Stadium.

I also fancy Fulham to plough on and beat the Tractor Boys Ipswich at Portman Road - the Cottagers could well prove to be the dark horses of the Championship this season.

So all that remains to be said is I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a happy new year. Keep safe, enjoy the football and the mince pies and here’s hoping 2017 brings us as much joy with the betting as 2016 did.

This weekend’s treble:

Town to beat Forest @ 7/10

Leeds to beat Preston @ 21/10

Fulham to beat Ipswich @ 13/10

A £10 stake with Ladbrokes ‘The Nation’s Favourite’ returns £121.21