On Tuesday night with a minute left of normal time, England snatched a draw from the jaws of victory.

With goals from Adam Lallana and Jamie Vardy, the Three Lions were cruising against the Spanish ‘B team’ only to concede twice in the space of seven headless-chicken minutes.

First, Iago Aspas curled in a superb strike from the edge of the box, then with the last kick of the game Francisco Román Alarcón Suárez, commonly known as Isco, nutmegged reserve keeper Tom Heaton to make it 2-2.

Same old same England - the hopes of the nation were dashed... again.

Anyhow, enough of the despondency, let’s try and cheer ourselves up and look forward to Town’s trip to the Cardiff City Stadium - I did say try.

Over the years Cardiff has not exactly been a happy hunting ground for Town, in fact they’ve not won there since September 2001.

That day, after conceding an early goal, Town struck back with goals from Dwayne Mattis and Danny Schofield to secure a 2-1 win.

Since then they’ve lost all five games, including a 5-3 thriller in the League Cup in 2011, with the total goal tally 15-4 in the Bluebirds’ favour.

After the 5-0 drubbing at Craven Cottage at the end of October, Town - sort of - bounced back with a 1-1 draw at home to Birmingham City.

OK, so it wasn’t a vintage performance, but there was enough on show to suggest Town may have stopped the see-saw of indifferent results which has seen them 'slip' to third in the table.

As for Cardiff, in their last six outings they’ve won two, drawn one and lost three and sit just a point above the relegation zone - hardly setting the Championship on fire themselves.

With home advantage, Ladbrokes make Cardiff slight favourites for the game at 6/4, Town are on offer at 2/1 and the draw is 21/10. I’m going to disagree with the odds compilers and take the 10/1 on offer for Town to sneak a 2-1 win and head back up the M6 with all three points.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Leeds United face their toughest test of the season thus far when they welcome Newcastle to Elland Road.

Rafa’s Geordies are even money favourites to continue their run of seven consecutive league wins, Leeds are 14/5 and the draw is priced up at 12/5.

The Whites have climbed up to sixth in the table, picking up 10 points from a possible 12, but I feel they may come unstuck against a rampant Newcastle side that are most peoples’ idea of champions elect.

Barnsley are a little hit and miss themselves so far this season - yes they are sitting comfortably in mid-table and only 5 points from the play-offs, but their fans are as frustrated as most with the inconsistency.

They fired blanks at Burton last time out, but this weekend have the chance to make amends when Wigan come to Oakwell.

At 6/4 to close the gap on teams above them and maybe jump up a couple of spots, Barnsley are my home banker against a team that hasn’t won a home league game since September.

This weekend’s treble:

Town to win at Cardiff @ 2/1

Newcastle to beat Leeds @ Evens

Barnsley to beat Wigan @ 6/4

A £10 stake with Ladbrokes ‘The Nation’s Favourite’ returns £150.00