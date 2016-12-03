Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wise man once said, "I can handle the craziness some of the time, maybe most of the time - but I know I can't handle it all of the time."

Last weekend when Wigan’s Yanic Wildschut ran the full length of the pitch to score the winner for the Latics against Town, I knew just how he felt.

It’s got to be said this is one crazy league, testament to which was Blackburn’s 1-0 win at St James’ Park last weekend - who saw that coming?

In our treble we had Leeds to beat Rotherham, which they did - just, despite trying to throw it away in added time; Villa duly beat Cardiff so it was all resting on Town to beat a very poor Wigan outfit - that’s when the craziness happened.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town's Elias Kachunga on trip to Blackburn Rovers Share this video Watch Next

How can a team who had won once in seven games - scoring just twice in the process - come to the John Smith’s Stadium and head back over the Pennines with all three points?

Anyway, onwards and - hopefully - upwards.

As I’ve mentioned, Blackburn beat the Champions elect last week and Owen Coyle seems to have got Rovers out of the 'we’re going to get relegated' mentality.

Yes, they’re still sitting fourth bottom of the league, but as the Blackburn manager said: "I've said consistently that we will not be in that area of the league over the course of the season," and he’s probably right.

With no win in four, the expected 2,000 Town fans will be making their way to Elwood Park with more than a little trepidation in their collective step.

The Terriers have slipped to sixth in the table now and with another defeat, unbelievably they may well fall as low as ninth - a real fall from grace.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: David Wagner on players adjusting to a busy winter Share this video Watch Next

Ladbrokes make Blackburn favourite to continue their run at 6/4, Town are on offer at 9/5 whilst the draw is priced up at 21/20.

I think Wagner would take a draw before the match just to steady the ship and if it’s good enough for him then who am I to argue?

A 1-1 stalemate is available at 5/1 or - if you’re feeling confident this might be a bit of a goal fest - then you can have 12/1 on a 2-2 thriller - best not to get too excited Town fans, eh?

On Tuesday night for 75 minutes Leeds were more than a match for Liverpool in the EFL Cup, that was until the class of the Scouse youngsters shone through.

Divock Origi and Wales Under-19 international Woodburn, aged 17 years and 45 days, scored for the Reds to take them through to the semi-finals.

With that goal, Woodburn became Liverpool’s youngest ever goal scorer beating Michael Owen’s record by 98 days - a bright prospect for the Reds.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town's Elias Kachunga on playing over Christmas Share this video Watch Next

Rising to the heady heights of fifth in the table with that narrow league win over ten men Rotherham last weekend, Leeds face a much sterner test this Saturday when they welcome Aston Villa to Elland Road.

This will be the first time the two teams have met in the league since February 2004 - that day goals from Juan Pablo Angel and Ronny Johnson secured a 2-0 win for the Villains.

This time around, Ladbrokes make Leeds slight favourites at 17/10 with the visitors priced up at 9/5.

Now - unlike Town Boss David Wagner - I’m not too sure Garry Monk would settle for a draw on offer at 2/1.

I’m not sure I will either - Villa have won just one of their last 27 away league matches, which was at Reading in Steve Bruce's first away game in charge back in October.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: David Wagner on Martin Cranie and Team Formations Share this video Watch Next

Villa have picked up fourteen points from a possible eighteen in their last six games, but I’ll take the 9/1 on a 2-1 Leeds win.

Elsewhere in the Championship, expect wins for Burton at home to doomed Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday who are at home to Preston.

The Owls are another team who were in decline but managed a much needed win last time out against Wolves.

This weekend’s treble:

Town to draw at Blackburn @ 21/20

Leeds to beat Villa @ 17/10

Sheffield Wednesday to beat Preston @ 3/4

A £10 stake with Ladbrokes ‘The Nation’s Favourite’ returns £96.86