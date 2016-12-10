Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last weekend Town dominated the play at Ewood Park against a rejuvenated Blackburn side who the previous week had won at Newcastle.

The stats were about as one-sided as they come; Town had 67% possession, had 29 shots, eight on target and amassed 13 corners and yet still only managed a draw.

Don’t get me wrong, I was happy to see a stalemate as I’d tipped such an outcome beforehand - we even got the 1-1 score line spot on - it’s just that as the match progressed I couldn’t see how it was going to remain that way.

It’s a cliché, but if this game had been a boxing match then the referee would have stepped in and stopped the fight.

Elsewhere Sheffield Wednesday scraped or should that be ‘scrapped’ a 2-1 home win over visitors Preston.

Now this was a boxing match with three players sent off, two of the Preston men, namely Beckford and Doyle shown the red card for fighting each other - seconds out!

On Monday night Leeds brushed aside a Villa team who get a little travel sick away from the Midlands.

Steve Bruce’s men have still only won once away from home this season and never really troubled the Whites who could have - and maybe should have - beaten them with more venom than the 2-0 final score.

So, our treble was up and we duly collected just shy of £100 - marvellous.

This weekend Town welcome Bristol City to the John Smith Stadium, an out of form side who really shouldn’t trouble the Terriers.

The Robins come into this game on the back of a 2-0 home win against the Tractor Boys of Ipswich, but before that they’d not registered a win in their previous five.

Town have slipped to eighth in the Championship and Bristol are back in 11 - albeit just three points behind them.

An unlikely win for City would see them leapfrog Town on goal difference, but I really can’t see that happening.

So closely fought is the Championship this season that a win for Town could see them jump back up into the play-off places.

Just 4 points separate third place Reading and 8 place Town, this is going to be one tightly contested league come May next year.

Town are strong 5/4 favourites with Ladbrokes, City are 9/4 and the draw is on offer at 11/5.

If I were David Wagner I’d put out the strongest team I could, hit them hard from the off and not worry about City’s ineffective strikers.

Bristol have scored just six goals in their last six games, and probably the best they can hope for here is a consolation goal in a 3-1 win for the Terriers priced up at 16/1.

In other Championship games this weekend, Villa back on home soil will fancy their chances of beating Wigan - and so do I.

The 7/10 on offer about a Villain’s win might be a little mean, but it’s my idea of this weekend’s banker.

I also think Newcastle will bounce back at home against Birmingham.

Rafa’s men have wobbled of late losing their last 2 league games and going out of the EFL Cup to Hull on penalties, but this should be a stroll for them against a Blues side who have lost their last 4 visits to St James’ Park.

This weekend’s treble:

Town to beat Bristol City @ 5/4

Villa to beat Wigan @ 7/10

Newcastle to beat Birmingham @ 10/21

A £10 stake with Ladbrokes ‘The Nation’s Favourite’ returns £56.46