Comic genius Mel Brook once said, "As long as the world is turning and spinning, we're gonna be dizzy and we're gonna make mistakes" - and oh boy did Town make a few last Saturday!

No doubt there was ‘High Anxiety’ in the Terriers dressing room after the 5-0 drubbing at Craven Cottage and quite rightly so - this was without doubt the worst performance of the season so far for Herr Wagner’s men.

As for this betting column, well the 2-0 victory I tipped for Town was only a mere seven goals adrift; but at least when Souleymane Doukara ran the full length of the Elland Road pitch to slot home a 96 minute second for the Whites a nice little 8/1 shot was secured - restitution!

So where do Town go from here? With three defeats in their last four, some might say the only way is down the league, and they’d be right. But if they cite the reason for Town's bad form of late as a lack of goals, they’d be wide of the mark.

OK here’s the science... Including the 2-1 reverse in the EFL against Shrewsbury, Town have played 16 games this season, winning nine, losing six, with one stalemate. In those games they have conceded 19 goals and scored 17.

Breaking it down into two halves - in the first eight games of the season Town scored 10, conceding seven - in the second eight games they have scored seven, conceding 12.

I put it to you that - without the debacle at Fulham last week - there’s nothing to choose between either half of the season so far, except that the two main promotion rivals have upped the ante and are now hitting a rich vein of form themselves.

Take Newcastle for example, they have won their last six league games and now sit pretty at the top of the Championship. Second place Brighton have won four and drawn two of their last six, whilst Town have won just three, losing the remainder.

That said, Huddersfield fans should not lose sight of the fact that Town are still in third spot and are still well fancied by the bookies to gain promotion at 9/2.

Even after what appears to be a dip in form they are only six points adrift of the Geordies.

So chin up you Terriers, it’s not that your team are playing that badly, it’s simply the fact that the Toon and the Seagulls are playing a little better... for now.

Town’s home form - played seven, won six, lost one - is only second to Brighton’s, who are one point better off, but having played an extra game.

It’s Town’s away form where the problem lies, having played eight, winning three, drawing one and losing four.

With that in mind, what Town need following last week’s battering is a home tie against another team not exactly setting the Championship on fire?

Cue the arrival of Gary Rowett’s Birmingham City who come into this week’s fixture on the back of two wins, two draws and two defeats and are sitting in seventh place, four points behind Town.

The Blues are similarly poor away from home, having won just twice on their travels with two defeats and three draws - so can we expect a Town win?

Ladbrokes make the Terriers 6/5 favourites to bounce back, the draw is on offer at 21/10 and the visitors are priced up at 12/5.

I should imagine there has been one or two choice words spoken at Canalside this week, and I for one am confident that the message to the players will have sunk in.

I’ll take the 8/1 on a scrappy 2-1 win for Town.

As mentioned, Leeds picked up another win at home to Burton last week, and to be honest it was a bit of a stroll for Garry Monk’s Whites.

This week might prove a little trickier as they make the trip to another team smarting recent form.

Norwich were also thumped 5-0 themselves last week by the ‘steam train’ that is Brighton and so will be looking to exact some revenge on Leeds.

This is a really tough game to call and could go either way, though Ladbrokes’ odds compilers may have a differing view.

They make Norwich strong 3/4 odds-on favourites, Leeds are a huge 7/2 with the draw up for grabs at 13/5.

Monk will be happy to come away from Carrow Road with a point, and so will I. The 11/2 about a 1-1 draw makes most appeal.

Elsewhere in the Championship I expect the rejuvenated Aston Villa at 8/13 under new manager Steve Bruce to dispose of troubled Blackburn. Also I anticipate Reading at 21/10 will come away from the DW Stadium with all three points having beaten struggling Wigan.

So this week’s parting message is - "Come on Town fans, keep the faith!"

This weekend’s treble:

Town to beat Birmingham @ 6/5

Leeds to draw at Norwich @ 13/5

Villa to beat Blackburn @ 8/13

A £10 stake with Ladbrokes ‘The Nation’s Favourite’ returns £127.94