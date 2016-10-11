Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Ladbrokes column: Time to be more cautious betting on England?

  • By

Bob Young's column ahead of England's trip to Ljubljana

At half-time on Saturday with England 2-0 up I was quietly confident that the 3-0 result I’d tipped would come in - surely Gareth’s 'big boys' could muster another goal, this was Malta after all.

But yet another reminder ensued as to why England fans should not get carried away with the hype that the Premiership is the best league in the world - it is, but thanks only to the foreign players plying their trade there.

Wayne Rooney was the focal point of the fans disapproval come the final whistle against a spirited Maltese side, but to be fair the other thirteen outfield players hardly covered themselves in glory.

Southgate said he was ‘delighted’ with the performance, and thought we 'played well' - seriously?

Gareth Southgate gives instructions during the match against Malta

He also added "You have to accept mistakes with attacking players," er, no you don’t Gareth - you take them off, leave them on the bench, or - better still - start with players that have some hunger.

OK, rant over.

Next up for England on Tuesday night is a trip to the Stožice Stadium, Ljubljana to face Slovenia, who won’t be happy to ‘park the bus’ like Malta did.

Instead they’ll be racing around the pitch trying to win the game and exact revenge for a 3-2 reverse they suffered last time the two teams met in June 2015.

In that Euro 2016 Qualifier, captain Wayne Rooney scored an 86th minute winner to keep up England’s unbeaten run.

Wayne Rooney

On Tuesday night he might have to do the same if the reports of him not starting against the Slovenes are correct.

So who will be captain in Rooney’s absence?

I’ve no doubt Southgate will turn to Jordan Henderson, and although I’m not his biggest fan, maybe, just maybe Rooney’s omission will give him the freedom to take control of the midfield as he does when playing for Liverpool.

Ladbrokes have England strong favourites for the match at 7/10, Slovenia are priced up at a generous 5/1, with the draw on offer at 13/5.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m as patriotic as the next England fan, but when it comes to handing over hard-earned cash, I’m getting more cautious these days where the national team is concerned.

England goalkeeper Joe Hart attends to team mate Ryan Bertrand

You can have 5/4 on both teams scoring during the match and for me that’s one of the best bets on offer.

Joe Hart won’t be a spectator as he was last Saturday, and given the fragility of England’s defence against better teams, then Slovenian head coach Srečko Katanec will be confident his team can breach the three lion’s defence at least once.

A 1-1 draw is available at 6/1, or maybe we could expect a little more and go for a 2-2 stalemate priced up at a very attractive 20/1?

As for a 1st goalscorer bet, how about the new captain Jordan Henderson at 14/1 to open his international account?

A £10 stake with Ladbrokes ‘The Nation’s Favourite’ on Henderson FGS returns £150.

Place your bets at www.ladbrokes.com

Huddersfield Town latest

Season So Far - How Town Sit Top England-Germany U20s Stand Out Players Elias Kachunga on West Yorkshire Life Dean Hoyle issues David Wagner statement
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town set to host England vs Germany clash next month....at under 20 level

Former Huddersfield Town player Aidy Boothroyd is the current manager of England under 20s.

Ex-Town player Aidy Boothroyd will bring his side to the John Smith's Stadium on Friday October 7 as part of a four-nation tournament

Related Tags

People
Joe Hart
Wayne Rooney
Teams
England Football Team

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle United, Leeds and Reading ready for January deals
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town's next opponents Sheffield Wednesday will be biting their finger nails
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    How England and Leicester City star Jamie Vardy slipped through Huddersfield Town net
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Why Huddersfield Town fans will take interest in Under 21 side of England's hosts Slovenia
  5. Aaron Mooy
    Huddersfield Town man Aaron Mooy ready for another Australia appearance

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent