Ladbrokes column: Time to be more cautious betting on England?

At half-time on Saturday with England 2-0 up I was quietly confident that the 3-0 result I’d tipped would come in - surely Gareth’s 'big boys' could muster another goal, this was Malta after all.

But yet another reminder ensued as to why England fans should not get carried away with the hype that the Premiership is the best league in the world - it is, but thanks only to the foreign players plying their trade there.

Wayne Rooney was the focal point of the fans disapproval come the final whistle against a spirited Maltese side, but to be fair the other thirteen outfield players hardly covered themselves in glory.

Southgate said he was ‘delighted’ with the performance, and thought we 'played well' - seriously?

Gareth Southgate gives instructions during the match against Malta

He also added "You have to accept mistakes with attacking players," er, no you don’t Gareth - you take them off, leave them on the bench, or - better still - start with players that have some hunger.

OK, rant over.

Next up for England on Tuesday night is a trip to the Stožice Stadium, Ljubljana to face Slovenia, who won’t be happy to ‘park the bus’ like Malta did.

Instead they’ll be racing around the pitch trying to win the game and exact revenge for a 3-2 reverse they suffered last time the two teams met in June 2015.

In that Euro 2016 Qualifier, captain Wayne Rooney scored an 86th minute winner to keep up England’s unbeaten run.

Wayne Rooney

On Tuesday night he might have to do the same if the reports of him not starting against the Slovenes are correct.

So who will be captain in Rooney’s absence?

I’ve no doubt Southgate will turn to Jordan Henderson, and although I’m not his biggest fan, maybe, just maybe Rooney’s omission will give him the freedom to take control of the midfield as he does when playing for Liverpool.

Ladbrokes have England strong favourites for the match at 7/10, Slovenia are priced up at a generous 5/1, with the draw on offer at 13/5.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m as patriotic as the next England fan, but when it comes to handing over hard-earned cash, I’m getting more cautious these days where the national team is concerned.

England goalkeeper Joe Hart attends to team mate Ryan Bertrand

You can have 5/4 on both teams scoring during the match and for me that’s one of the best bets on offer.

Joe Hart won’t be a spectator as he was last Saturday, and given the fragility of England’s defence against better teams, then Slovenian head coach Srečko Katanec will be confident his team can breach the three lion’s defence at least once.

A 1-1 draw is available at 6/1, or maybe we could expect a little more and go for a 2-2 stalemate priced up at a very attractive 20/1?

As for a 1st goalscorer bet, how about the new captain Jordan Henderson at 14/1 to open his international account?

A £10 stake with Ladbrokes ‘The Nation’s Favourite’ on Henderson FGS returns £150.

