Ladbrokes column: Town heavy favourites to take all three points against QPR

Putting his arm around Danny Ward after he’d gifted the Seagulls the only goal of the game on Tuesday night, Town Boss David Wagner might have been heard saying, ‘Es ist in ordnung schussell, I liebe dich immer noch’, or ‘It’s OK butterfingers, I still love you’ - to be fair, why wouldn’t he?

Yes it was a blunder that ultimately cost Town the match and with it their best start to a season in their 108 year history, but the on-loan Welsh keeper has played an integral part in the Terriers impressive rise to the top of the Championship.

Back in August before a ball was kicked, or fumbled into the net, Town were 33/1 to win the league and 9/1 to gain promotion to the Premiership, now with 16 points under their belt those odds have been slashed to 14/1 and 7/2 respectively.

David Wagner and QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Next up for Town is a home fixture against a QPR side that was thrashed 6-0 by Newcastle midweek, and believe me it could have been double figures.

Ex-Town keeper Alex Smithies was the last line of defence against the Geordies' merciless firing squad - was that really the same side who Town beat 2-1 at St James’ Park?

And Toon Manager Rafa Benitez said afterwards "the players can do much better" - and the prize for understated comment of the year goes to...

WATCH: QPR 0-6 Newcastle United: The match in 90 seconds

Town are 21/20 with Ladbrokes to compound the ‘not so’ Super Hoops misery, with Jimmy Floyd’s men priced at 7/2 to bounce back with a win, the draw is on offer at 23/10.

They say lightning doesn’t strike twice, so the 250/1 for a 6-0 Town win might be a little optimistic, though anyone who witnessed the meteorological fireworks on Tuesday night might disagree, that said a more modest, albeit just as satisfying 3-0 to Town at 16/1 would suffice.

Elsewhere in West Yorkshire, Leeds Boss Gary Monk was spared the wrath of ‘President Cellino’, after they sneaked their first home win since the middle of April against bottom of the league Blackburn.

Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino

A late goal from on-loan Swansea defender Kyle Bartley was enough to secure a 2-1 victory and ensure Monk lives to fight another day.

That day is Saturday, and is the live lunchtime Sky game at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Leeds are 5/2 to keep ‘Il mangia-allenatori’, the Manager-eater champing at the bit, whilst the Bluebirds are 11/10 favourites and the draw is on offer at 9/4, though that might not be good enough for the trigger-happy Italian.

This weekend’s treble:

Town @ 21/20 home to QPR

Leeds @ 5/2 away at Cardiff

Newcastle @ 8/13 home to Wolves

A £10 stake with Ladbrokes ‘The Nation’s Favourite’ returns £115.90

