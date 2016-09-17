Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Ladbrokes column: Town heavy favourites to take all three points against QPR

  • By

Ladbrokes are backing Town to do the business this weekend

Putting his arm around Danny Ward after he’d gifted the Seagulls the only goal of the game on Tuesday night, Town Boss David Wagner might have been heard saying, ‘Es ist in ordnung schussell, I liebe dich immer noch’, or ‘It’s OK butterfingers, I still love you’ - to be fair, why wouldn’t he?

Yes it was a blunder that ultimately cost Town the match and with it their best start to a season in their 108 year history, but the on-loan Welsh keeper has played an integral part in the Terriers impressive rise to the top of the Championship.

Back in August before a ball was kicked, or fumbled into the net, Town were 33/1 to win the league and 9/1 to gain promotion to the Premiership, now with 16 points under their belt those odds have been slashed to 14/1 and 7/2 respectively.

David Wagner and QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Next up for Town is a home fixture against a QPR side that was thrashed 6-0 by Newcastle midweek, and believe me it could have been double figures.

Ex-Town keeper Alex Smithies was the last line of defence against the Geordies' merciless firing squad - was that really the same side who Town beat 2-1 at St James’ Park?

And Toon Manager Rafa Benitez said afterwards "the players can do much better" - and the prize for understated comment of the year goes to...

WATCH: QPR 0-6 Newcastle United: The match in 90 seconds

WATCH: Queens Park Rangers 0 - 6 Newcastle United: The game in 90 seconds
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Town are 21/20 with Ladbrokes to compound the ‘not so’ Super Hoops misery, with Jimmy Floyd’s men priced at 7/2 to bounce back with a win, the draw is on offer at 23/10.

They say lightning doesn’t strike twice, so the 250/1 for a 6-0 Town win might be a little optimistic, though anyone who witnessed the meteorological fireworks on Tuesday night might disagree, that said a more modest, albeit just as satisfying 3-0 to Town at 16/1 would suffice.

Elsewhere in West Yorkshire, Leeds Boss Gary Monk was spared the wrath of ‘President Cellino’, after they sneaked their first home win since the middle of April against bottom of the league Blackburn.

Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino

A late goal from on-loan Swansea defender Kyle Bartley was enough to secure a 2-1 victory and ensure Monk lives to fight another day.

That day is Saturday, and is the live lunchtime Sky game at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Leeds are 5/2 to keep ‘Il mangia-allenatori’, the Manager-eater champing at the bit, whilst the Bluebirds are 11/10 favourites and the draw is on offer at 9/4, though that might not be good enough for the trigger-happy Italian.

This weekend’s treble:

Town @ 21/20 home to QPR

Leeds @ 5/2 away at Cardiff

Newcastle @ 8/13 home to Wolves

A £10 stake with Ladbrokes ‘The Nation’s Favourite’ returns £115.90

Place your bets at www.ladbrokes.com

Huddersfield Town latest

Brighton v Town: Five Things We Learned Town Ticket Offer for QPR Clash David Wagner Looks To QPR Clash Town v QPR: Pick Your Team
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Howard Moxon to focus on Huddersfield Town after completing 50 years in cricket

Huddersfield and District FA AGM at The Irish Centre, Huddersfield: Laurie Platt (centre), president of Huddersfield and District FA with new life members Howard Moxon (left) and John Kingdom (right).

Remarkable sporting record of Huddersfield sport stalwart - contributing locally to both cricket and football

Previous Articles

Great chance for Huddersfield Town to put down a marker against QPR says Skybet chief Dale Tempest

Even-money for Newcastle United to win Championship is a top bet

Related Tags

Teams
Queens Park Rangers FC
Huddersfield Town FC
Newcastle United FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town 0 Queens Park Ranger 1, 29.08.15: Tjaronn Chery celebrates scoring for QPR.
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers: Everything you need to know
  2. Danny Ward
    Huddersfield Town's on-loan Liverpool keeper Danny Ward has full backing of David Wagner
  3. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle United set to sign former Manchester United starlet
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Whatever happened to QPR's former Huddersfield Town loan defender Jack Robinson?
  5. Joel Lynch
    "I'm not saying they didn't train hard at Huddersfield, but perhaps not as hard as we train here" - Les Ferdinand

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent