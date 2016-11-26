Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

M62, M6, M5, M50, M4, eat pie, drink pint, watch match, scratch head, shake head, make way 221 miles home.

Town fans making the trip to South Wales last week must have left the Cardiff City Stadium wondering why they’d bothered.

It's been fifteen years since the Terriers’ beat the Bluebirds on home soil and it will be another fifteen if they don’t plug the holes in their leaky defence.

Neil Warnock will continue to weave his magic and I’ve no doubt he will keep Cardiff up, after all that’s what he does best.

As for Town, well even the most diehard of supporters must now be getting a little worried.

There is however, light at the end of the tunnel - albeit we’re going to have to wait until Monday night for it to shine.

Seven games, seven goals and seven points is hardly promotion form, but the good news for Town fans - and goodness knows they need some - is that Wigan are their next opponents.

In their last seven the Latics have also picked up seven points, but somehow managed to do so scoring just two goals, 0.285 goals per game - yawn!

If ever there was a chance to get your season back on track, then this must be the game.

Ladbrokes have Town 10/11 favourites, the draw is on offer at 9/4 and Wigan is quite rightly massive underdogs at 16/5.

For those fans that still haven’t warmed up since Cardiff, good news - the match is live on TV. Monday night, 7:45pm kick-off and you can warm your own pie in your own microwave.

Historically this fixture doesn’t produce a glut of goals - no surprise there then - in fact the last eight league games between the two teams has seen just seven goals scored.

So, with that in mind what am I going to go for - a safe 1-0 win for Town or 2-0 at a push? Where’s the fun in that?

I’ll take the 16/1 on Town to bite back against a very poor Wigan outfit and win 3-0.

Also on TV this weekend is Leeds United who will be hoping for an easier game than they had last weekend when the Geordies took all three points at a canter from Elland Road.

Up step Rotherham, no win in thirteen games, bottom of the league with the worst goal difference of -24.

The Millers have conceded 41 goals this term, that’s 11 more than any other club in the division and to be honest I can see the Whites adding to that tally.

Leeds are a shade under evens at 20/21 to compound Kenny Jackett’s miserable month in charge, the draw is up at 12/5 and the very unlikely win for the visitors can be had at 14/5.

No doubt Rotherham will try and park the bus, but Leeds should be good enough to breach their defence at least twice. The 9/1 on a 2-0 home win is the most appealing to me.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Villa at 10/11 should be able to do what Town failed to do and beat Cardiff - even with Warnock at the helm.

So folks, sit back, keep warm, turn on the TV and listen for the ding of the microwave - oh, and there’s beer in the fridge!

This weekend’s treble:

Town to beat Wigan @ 10/11

Leeds to beat Rotherham @ 20/21

Villa to beat Cardiff @ 10/11

A £10 stake with Ladbrokes ‘The Nation’s Favourite’ returns £71.16