Huddersfield Town will play in their first top flight season for 45 years next term, with Town earning promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history last campaign.

Now Old Trafford, the Emirates and Anfield await the Terriers, who were playing at the Pirelli Stadium, the New York Stadium and Oakwell just last year.

But how long has it been since Town have visited each Premier League ground?

Here is the full list.

Arsenal - The Emirates Stadium

Town have played at the Emirates once since it opened in July, 2006.

The Terriers drew Arsenal in the 2011 FA Cup fourth round, with lee Clark taking his squad to the capital for the clash.

Nicklas Bendtner scored the opener for Arsenal before Alan Lee drew Town level in the second half.

Unfortunately Town couldn't hang on, and Cesc Fabregas handed Arsenal a hard-fought victory from the penalty spot four minutes from time.

Bournemouth - The Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth were promoted to the Premier League as champions of the second tier back in 2014/15, with Town facing the Cherries at what was then called the Goldsands Stadium in February.

Only 10,000 people were present to witness a 1-1 draw between the sides.

Yann Kermorgant scored for Bournemouth, before a James Vaughan strike earned a point for Town.

Brighton - The Amex Stadium

Town played promoted Brighton at the Amex Stadium early on in their promotion season.

The Seagulls edged Town 1-0 on the day with Anthony Knockaert netting the only goal of the game.

Town beat Brighton 3-1 at home in the reverse match.

Burnley - Turf Moor

Town last visited Burnley in October 2015 in the Championship.

The Clarets won 2-1 thanks to an Andre Gray brace.

Burnley also beat Town at the John smith's Stadium on their way to promotion to the top flight.

Chelsea - Stamford Bridge

Town's last three trips to Stamford Bridge have come in cup competitions.

Most recently, Town faced Chelsea in the 2008 FA Cup with the Blues earning a 3-1 victory and advancing to the quarter-finals.

A Michael Collins goal cancelled out Frank Lampard's opener, before Lampard and Salomon Kalou wrapped the game up for Chelsea in the second half.

Crystal Palace - Selhurst Park

Palace last hosted Town at Selhurst Park in the Championship in 2012.

The game ended in a 1-1, with a Keith Southern goal earning Town a point after Wilfried Zaha had put the Eagles ahead in the frist half.

Palace went on to achieve promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Everton - Goodison Park

Town's last two Goodison Park outings have come in the League Cup.

Most recently, Town were beaten 5-1 by the Toffees in the 2010 competition.

Marouane Fellaini, Jack Rodwell, Jermaine Beckford, Louis Saha and Leon Osman all scored for David Moyes' side, with a Johnny Heitinga own goal making the score more slightly respectable for Town.

Leicester City - The King Power Stadium

Town last visited the King Power Stadium in October, 2013.

The 2015/16 Premier League champions were then gunning for promotion from the Championship and edged closer to that goal thanks to a 2-1 victory over the Terriers.

Jamie Vardy scored an early goal for the Foxes, before two own goal decided the game.

Anthony Gerrard scored in the wrong net to double their lead, before Paul Konchesky repeated the feat for the hosts.

Liverpool - Anfield

Town last faced Liverpool in the 1971/72 season, playing the Reds twice in the league and once in the FA Cup.

The last of those matches at Anfield came in October 1971 in Division One.

Goals from Tommy Smith and Alun Evans handed Liverpool a 2-0 win over a Town side destined for relegation.

Manchester City - The Etihad Stadium

Town's trip to the Etihad in the FA Cup fifth round this season was their first and only trip to the stadium.

Harry Bunn gave Town an unlikely lead after seven minutes, but City went on to dominate the game.

Leroy Sane, Pablo Zabaleta and Kelechi Iheanacho all scored, with a Sergio Aguero brace making it 5-1 to Pep Guardiola's City.

Manchester United - Old Trafford

Town's last trip to Old Trafford came in their ill-fated 1971/71 top flight season.

The Terriers visited the Theatre of Dreams in March 1972 and were sent home with no points.

Goals from George Best and Ian Storey-Moore handed United a 2-0 victory.

Newcastle United - St James' Park

Town played their first league match at St James' Park for 45 years earlier this season.

The match could not have gone better for Town, who earned their second victory of the season with a 2-1 win over the Geordies.

Nahki Wells and Jack Payne netted for the Terriers either side of a Dwight Gayle equaliser.

Southampton - St Mary's Stadium

It's been quite a journey since Town's last outing at St Mary's, with both clubs now in the Premier League.

When they last met on the south coast in December 2010, both clubs were languishing in League One.

Southampton won 4-1 on the day, with Rickie Lambert, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Radhi Jaidi and Richard Chaplow scoring after Lee Novak had netted the first of the day for Town.

The Saints went on to finish second and get achieve promotion to the Championship, while Town finished third and were beaten 3-0 by Peterborough in the play-off final.

Stoke City - The Britannia Stadium

Town last took on Stoke at the Britannia Stadium in September 2001 in Division Two.

The game finished 1-1, with Peter Thorne's last minute goal cancelling out Danny Schofield's opener and earning the Potters a point.

Both teams went on to qualify for the play-offs, with Stoke beating Brentford - who had overcome Town in the semi-finals - in the final to seal promotion to Division One - then the second tier of English football.

Swansea - The Liberty Stadium

Town's last trip to Swansea ended positively for the Terriers.

Malvin Kamara's goal handed Town a 1-0 win in south Wales and added three points to Town's League One total.

The Swans had the last laugh however and went up as champions, while Town finished in 10th place.

Tottenham Hotspur - Wembley

Spurs will play their home matches at Wembley in the 2017/18 season with White Hart Lane being demolished to make room for the new super-stadium.

Town's last match at Wembley was the Championship play-off final in which they secured promotion to the Premier League with a penalty shootout win over Reading.

The Terriers' last match against Spurs at White Hart Lane came in the League Cup in September 1972, with Tottenham winning 2-0.

Martin Chivers and Alan Gilzean scored for the Londoners on that day.

Watford - Vicarage Road

Town last travelled to Watford in August 2014 for a Championship fixture.

Despite drawing level twice in the game through Harry Bunn and Murray Wallace, Town were eventually beaten 4-2 by a Watford side heading for promotion.

Troy Deeney and Keith Andrews scored for the Hornets, with Almen Abdi netting a brace.

West Bromwich Albion - The Hawthorns

Town last visited the Baggies in April 2001 in Division One.

The pair drew 1-1 late on in the season with Andy Booth and Jason Roberts scoring.

Unfortunately a point was not enough to save Town from the drop, while the Baggies finished in the final play-off spot.

West Ham United - London Stadium

Town have not played at the London Stadium, but last travelled to Upton Park to face West Ham in the 1997/98 League Cup.

Town had won the first leg 1-0, but were sent crashing out of the cup by West Ham, who won the second leg 3-0.

John Hartson netted a hat trick for the Hammers on the day.