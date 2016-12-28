Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

'We never get awarded penalties' – something grumbled for awhile among the Huddersfield Town faithful around the John Smith's Stadium.

And it could be argued to be somewhat true with Town failing to be awarded a single penalty so far this campaign, despite flying high at the top of the SkyBet Championship .

Town's spot-kick drought this campaign is also in stark contrast to Reading FC , who top the charts with a staggering 10 penalties awarded out of 23 games - almost a one in two ratio.

David Wagner 's side arguably should have had a couple of penalties at home to Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic but it seems they are just not given for the Town cause with only Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion and Brentford also failing to gain a solitary spot-kick decision in their favour.

At the other end, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion have not yet conceded a single penalty in comparison with Rotherham United's seven, with Huddersfield Town sitting modestly in the penalties conceded category with three (against Sheffield Wednesday , Fulham and Blackburn Rovers ).

The last time Huddersfield Town were actually awarded a penalty was 284 days ago as they beat Leeds United 4-1 at Elland Road on March 19, 2016.

But with Nahki Wells stepping up and missing from 12 yards that day, the last time Huddersfield Town were actually awarded a penalty which they converted was the FA Cup Third Round encounter at home to Reading on January 9, 2016.

Meanwhile, Chris Powell was in charge the last time Huddersfield Town were awarded a penalty which they converted in the league – Saturday February 7, 2015, away to Millwall.

James Vaughan scored from the spot in the 86th minute to wrap-up a 3-1 victory for Town at the New Den. Town also had Nahki Wells sent-off early in the second-half.

Since then seven of the starting-11 have departed the club with only Wells, Mark Hudson , Sean Scannell and Harry Bunn part of David Wagner's side now, making it an interesting dilemma as to who would step-up to take the penalty should one ever be awarded again.