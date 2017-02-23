Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tottenham won the FA Cup after a replayed final win over QPR, Aston Villa were crowned European champions and David Wagner had just celebrated his 11th birthday last time Huddersfield Town won seven league matches in a row.

On October 19 1982, Colin Russell and Malcolm Brown scored to hand Huddersfield Town a 2-1 victory over Southend United at Leeds Road - and kick-start the Terriers' surge to promotion to the Second Division.

Mick Buxton's team brushed aside Cardiff City 4-0 in the next match in West Yorkshire, with Mark Lillis netting all the goals.

The striker bagged braces against Gillingham and Doncaster the next week, helping his side to 3-1 and 3-0 victories. Russell and David Cowling were also on the scoresheets.

Lillis' strong run of form continued as he scored the only goal in a win over Bournemouth on November 6 - taking his goal tally to nine in just four games.

Russell netted both the goals in a 2-0 win over Brentford a week later, before notching another couple in Town's 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers. Daryl Pugh also found the net.

Plymouth Argyle eventually ended Town's winning streak on December 4, but the Terriers were back at it later in the month, recording victories over Chesterfield, Lincoln City and Bradford City.

The latter was a nine-goal thriller, with Town beating the Bantams 6-3 thanks to four goals from Brian Stanton.

Town's local rivals got their own back on the final day of the season with a 3-1 win, but Buxton's side had already achieved promotion thanks to a 1-0 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Newport County a week earlier.

The Terriers went the whole season unbeaten at home and secured promotion by finishing third in the league.