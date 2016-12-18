Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

Huddersfield Town Under 18s were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup, losing 2-1 to AFC Wimbledon in the third round at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Town conceded two late goals, one from a poorly defended corner while the winner came from the penalty spot.

Town were knocked out of the competition at the same stage last season, when they were defeated 6-1 by eventual cup winners Chelsea.

Against AFC Wimbledon, Town started the game brightly and it was as early as the third minute when they had their first effort on goal, Luca Colville striking the ball just wide of the target from 25 yards.

Town’s top scorer Cedwyn Scott has got 17 goals so far this season, and following earlier efforts he deservedly scored in the 19th minute.

The first of the earlier efforts was a ball pulled back to him via a Wimbledon defender’s deflection and he blazed his shot over the bar, and his second was a snapshot wide of the goal.

Scott’s goal was superbly taken when the Newcastle-born forward fired low past a scrambling keeper into the left-hand corner of the goal.

He could have had a second for Town just before the break, but Wimbledon keeper Josef Bursik made a brilliant save from Scott’s hard left-footed effort, turning it around the post.

Town went in 1-0 at half time but were slow off the mark during the second half.

The away side showed they weren’t just there to make up the numbers, and created a few half-chances within the first 10 minutes.

Town couldn’t get into any rhythm but had a few chances with shots from Scott and Dom Tear.

The last 15 minutes belonged to the visitors, however, who started to dominate and create chances.

Ryan Schofield made a great save in the 73rd minute when Wimbledon substitute Nelson-Roberts saw his shot turned around a post.

Scott had one last effort on goal from the half way line, his looping effort almost catching out the keeper, but it didn’t dip enough and went over the bar.

Then came the sting in the tail.

Wimbledon’s equaliser came in the 86th minute from a corner. All the Town players rushed to the near post leaving a host of Wimbledon players free.

One of those was Nicholas Akoto, who struck low into the net past a helpless Schofield.

Then Wimbledon, sensing a winner, won a throw-in level with the Town area and from the resulting play, Town’s Callum Elliott tripped his man turning in the box.

Anthony Hartigan dispatched the spot kick with ease to win the game for his side and set up a home tie with Hull City in the fourth round.