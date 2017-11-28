The video will start in 8 Cancel

David Wagner will decide on his Huddersfield Town line-up to face Arsenal after training tomorrow.

The Town head coach says he has no worries about fitness levels, even after Town’s heroic but unsuccessful battle against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

But he is leaving selection open, with at least one change guaranteed as Rajiv van La Parra starts a three-match ban following his sending off for violent conduct in the 2-1 defeat by City.

“We can take a lot of positives out of the Man City game into the Arsenal game,” said Wagner.

“We will have to take our performance to the next level to have the chance to pick up some points.

“I have no concerns about our fitness, but sometimes it makes sense to bring fresh legs into our group.

“We have several options, and will decide tomorrow after training.

“Everyone is aware about Arsenal’s home record and our away record, so it looks like our chances aren’t the highest, but tomorrow evening this doesn’t count.”

Arsenal haven’t lost at home in all competitions this season, while Town haven’t won away since the opening day of the season at Crystal Palace.

“We now have two further chances where we like to improve our away record, the first tomorrow (and then on Saturday at Everton),” added Wagner.

“The first thing is – like City – to focus on ourselves and do our homework about how we can cause them some problems.”