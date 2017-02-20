Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A last-minute Olly Dyson goal earned Huddersfield Town Under 23s a point against West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

Town hit the post early on in the match, but fell behind thanks to a deflected Eoghan Stokes effort.

The visitors to Hope Arch trailed throughout the match until Olly Dyson bundled the ball past Leeds stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the final minute of regulation time.

Town were captained by Regan Booty who was on the bench in the first-team's FA Cup fifth round tie against Manchester City at the weekend.

The side featured triallist Ryan Hill and ex-Leeds free agent Frank Mulhern, while Jamie Spencer played despite being sent off against Liverpool last time out, as bans for the Under 23s take more time to be handed down.

Jack Boyle also played for the Terriers after returning from a trial at Leeds.

Town U23s: Ryan Schofield, Jamie Spencer, Dylan Coghill, Lewis O'Brien, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Danny Kane, Deshane Dalling, Regan Booty, Jack Boyle, Frank Mulhern, Ryan Hill.

Subs: Isaac Marriott, Owen Brooke, Sam Warde, Olly Dyson, Cedwyn Scott.

Leeds U23s: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jack Vann, Tyler Denton, Alex Purver, Paul McKay, Mike Taylor, Billy Whitehouse, Tom Pearce, Mallik Wilks, Eoghan Stokes, Jack Clarke.

Subs: Theo Richardson, Amadou Haidara, Alex Wollerton, Sami Amissah.