Huddersfield Town host Brighton & Hove Albion at the John Smith’s Stadium this weekend in a massive fixture for both side’s respective Premier League campaigns.

And BetVictor make the Terriers 17/10 favourites to seal all three points on home soil with the visitors 85/40 and the draw 2/1.

Both sides gained promotion from the SkyBet Championship last term and have made stellar starts to their debut seasons in the top-flight.

The Terriers were magnificent in the corresponding fixture last term, beating the Seagulls 3-1 in front of a buoyant home faithful, and will likewise need the John Smith's to be rocking to claim a much-needed win on Saturday.

Premier League Relegation prices from BetVictor currently are:

Swansea City - 1/4

West Ham United - 11/10

Huddersfield Town - 6/5

Crystal Palace - 6/4

West Bromwich Albion - 2/1

Brighton & Hove Albion - 7/2

Since October’s jaw-dropping defeat of Manchester United, Town have struggled with defeats to both Merseyside clubs book-ending a run of five defeats in six and just two goals scored within that sequence.

Town have admittedly been unlucky in defeats to Manchester City and then Everton with the Seagulls offering a severe drop into calmer waters after a tough run of fixtures.

Steve Mounié is slowly but surely returning to full fitness and will give the hosts a much-needed focal point in the final third and remains BetVictor’s odds-on favourite to be the Terriers’ leading league goalscorer this term.

The forward is also 6/1 to break the deadlock on Saturday and 23/10 to net his first goal since his brace on the opening day of the PL campaign.

Huddersfield’s own ‘M and M’ will be pivotal to Town getting a result at the weekend, with Aaron Mooy over-priced at 4/1 with BetVictor to net anytime against the Albion.

Town were quick out of the traps in the 3-1 defeat of Brighton last season, netting three times before the interval, and I have a sneaking suspicion we will see history repeated in West Yorkshire.

Town are 4/1 with BetVictor to be leading at both half-time and full-time in the double result market and appeal at both that and at the 11/2 to win and both teams to score against a Brighton side now winless in their last four PL games.

