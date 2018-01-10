Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy is set for a European international friendly in March against Norway.

The Socceroos will step up their preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with the friendly in Oslo, cutting Mooy's air miles dramatically from his last trip to the Honduras.

The match against Lars Lagerbäck’s side will be played at the Ullevaal Stadium in the Norwegian capital on Friday, March 23, with the kick-off time yet to be announced.

Australia are also set for another friendly over the same international break, but the details of that match are yet to be confirmed.

That friendly will take place in Europe though, meaning Mooy's distance traveled will likely be less than a tenth of what he undertook last time.

Football Federation Australia chief executive David Gallop believes that playing Norway away, before taking on another strong opponent elsewhere in Europe, will provide the Socceroos’ new head coach - whoever that may be - with a strong platform to commence their tenure.

Gallop also admitted that minimising travel for the Aussies' European-based player was another high priority.

“We are excited to have secured this international friendly match against Norway and would like to thank the Norwegian Football Association for the opportunity to play in Oslo,” he said.

“Norway are especially strong on home soil and last year managed wins over Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan, as well as 1-1 draws with both Czech Republic and Sweden in Oslo.

“For the March window we identified the need to play friendlies in Europe where the bulk of our players are based to minimise the travel demand on the players selected, as well as their clubs.

“Throughout the qualification process our players had a heavy travel and match schedule, so playing in Europe will lighten their loads leading up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“We’re sure that our match schedule in March will provide our new Head Coach with a great chance to test the squad against quality opponents."