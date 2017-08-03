Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It appears the transfer wheels could be in motion for Huddersfield Town target Andy Yiadom at Barnsley.

Latest reports suggest Barnsley are lining up a move for Accrington Stanley’s Matty Pearson as a replacement for the highly-rated Yiadom.

The Ghana international, who is No17 in the latest Oakwell squad numbers for this season, has turned down a new deal at the club, alerting potential suitors to a possible £2m deal.

It is suggested Town have already had bids of £1m and £1.5m rejected by the Championship club, while Town head coach David Wagner told reporters on the club’s pre-season camp in Austria: “I don’t like to discuss any specific names but we are working on further deals – as I said, the window is open for another five weeks.

“If we have something to announce we will do so but there is nothing at the minute on the way which will happen and we are in a very relaxed position.”

Yiadom, 25, was in the Watford youth ranks before starring in non-league football with Hayes & Yeading, Braintree and Barnet, though it was his seven-goal League Two campaign in 2015-16 that saw Barnsley snap him up.

He impressed massively for Barnsley last season, making three assists.