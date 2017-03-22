Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are still sweating on the fitness of Kasey Palmer ahead of the crunch final month of the SkyBet Championship season.

The Chelsea loanee has been out of action since sustaining a recurrence of a hamstring injury during the derby win over Leeds United on February 5th.

Expected to be out for the following two months, head coach David Wagner previously stated the 20-year-old was expected back at an 'interesting' part of the season.

Since sustaining the injury, the England Under 21 international forward has be receiving treatment at Stamford Bridge – something that is standard protocol for any loan player.

Huddersfield Town are currently liaising with the Premier League giants but no return date has been revealed so far at this time.