Huddersfield Town pair Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre are in international action tonight with Australia and Belgium respectively.

Mooy is in San Pedro Sula with the Socceroos, with Ange Postecoglou's men looking to edge closer to World Cup qualification with a win over Honduras, while Depoitre has travelled to Brussels to link up with his national team who take on Mexico in a friendly tonight.

Midfield linchpin Mooy will likely start for Australia in the first leg of their World Cup play-off match against the Hondurans at 10pm GMT, despite the Socceroos boss dropping the Town man for their crucial clash against Syria last time out.

That decision was widely questioned by Australian fans, with Mooy regarded as one of the most talented players in the Socceroos squad.

And he will be an important member of the squad over the next week, with either Australia or Honduras securing a spot at next year's World Cup in Russia after the second leg of the play-off in Sydney on Wednesday.

Depoitre on the other hand will likely start on the bench for the Red Devils tonight, after being called up to the squad for the first time in two years due to his fine form for the Terriers.

Belgium play Mexico at 7.45pm GMT tonight, before taking on Japan in another home clash on Tuesday.

So far two Town men have been in international action, with Steve Mounie's Benin recording a 1-1 draw with Congo and Ryan Schofield keeping a clean sheet in England Under 19s' 6-0 European Championship qualifying victory over the Faroe Islands.