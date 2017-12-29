Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner was left ‘disappointed’ with his side’s point against Stoke City at the John Smith’s Stadium on Boxing Day.

However, it is another step closer to survival and BetVictor continue to shorten the Terriers' odds for survival with Tuesday’s 1-1 draw seeing Town’s unbeaten run stretch to three and BetVictor make them a 1/7 chance to avoid the drop.

Laurent Depoitre had to settle for a place on the bench for the recent visit of the Potters however, he could replace Steve Mounié as the Terriers’ talisman in the final third against Burnley.

The Belgian is Town’s leading goalscorer having found the back of the net five times in his debut Premier League season and is now odds-on to be Town’s Top PL scorer this season.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Huddersfield Town Top Premier League Goalscorer

Laurent Depoitre 4/5 (From 7/4)

Steve Mounie 7/4

Aaron Mooy 6/1

Tom Ince 25/1

33/1 Bar

Swansea City remain the 1/7 (from 1/5) favourites to be relegated to the Championship after a disastrous start to the new season that saw Paul Clement issued with his P45 just days before Christmas.

He's been replaced with former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal, who left the South Yorkshire club by mutual consent in the week.

BetVictor make the Swans the 11/10 favourites for the wooden spoon and I firmly expect them to finish bottom under their new boss.

West Bromwich Albion are now hovering around the even money mark for relegation for the first time all season and were far from inspiring in Monday’s goalless draw with Everton .

The club have failed to improve since replacing Tony Pulis with Alan Pardew and I expect the Baggies to struggle when hosting Arsenal at the Hawthorns on Saturday; the Gunners 4/5 favourites with BetVictor, the hosts 4/1 and the draw 14/5.

Town should be safe and are favourites when hosting Burnley to bring the curtain down on a magnificent 2017 for the Terriers; Town 7/5 with BetVictor to claim all three points, the Clarets 13/5 an the draw 2/1.

Sean Dyche’s side are riding high in the top-half of the table, currently sat in seventh place, and have been cut to 2/1 from 6s with BetVictor in the ‘betting without the big six’ in the top-flight.

The Clarets have been wonderful away from Turf Moor this term thus far, beating both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea and then almost beating Manchester United last weekend at Old Trafford.

Burnley surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at the Red Devils and I can see them likewise leaving with a share of the spoils at the John Smith's.

A repeat scoreline is 20/1 with BetVictor but, after advising a 1-1 correct score last week at Southampton , I fancy a repeat performance and the Terriers are 11/2 to play out a third successive 1-1 draw.

It will be fascinating to see if Laurent Depoitre returns to the starting XI and he would look over-priced at 11/5 to net anytime against the Clarets however, at bigger prices I like Aaron Mooy at both 8/1 to break the deadlock and 3/1 with BetVictor to score anytime.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com - Be Lucky.