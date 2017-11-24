Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town forward Laurent Depoitre is looking forward to testing himself against the "best players in the world" when the Terriers take on Manchester City this weekend.

Town host the Premier League leaders at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday and will be hoping to end their unbeaten start to the season - as they did against Manchester United last month.

But the Belgian striker knows that is a tough task, with some of the world's best footballers in the Citizens' ranks.

Depoitre told HTTV: "I am very excited to play against Manchester City.

"I think now they are the best club in the league and they are doing very well.

"It's going to be a good experience to play against the best players in the world.

"It's going to be a tough game, but you never know in football."

One of those world-class players City can call on is midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who Depoitre met up with on international duty with Belgium last week.

On his in-form compatriot, the Town man said: "Kevin is an amazing player and for me he is one of the best in the world.

"He's very easy on the ball - left foot and right foot he has real quality.

"Passing, shooting and great vision of the game.

"It's going to be hard to stop him, but I think he is one of the key men in the midfield of Man City so if we can stop him, maybe we have a chance to do something."

Town's chance will get bigger the longer the scores remain level, and the Town forward is hoping for a repeat of the start of the Manchester United match, when the Terriers tamed the then-unbeaten Red Devils.

"I think we have to start the game as we did against Man United," said Depoitre.

"We're going to play more defensively because we know they are very good on the ball and it's going to be hard to attack and if you play too open they're so good that it's going to be difficult.

"So we'll try to start the game as we did against Man U and we'll see how the game goes."

He added: "We will be ready but they are so good that they can hurt us at every moment in the game, so we have to be ready and focused and prepared for the battle."