League One deal for former Huddersfield Town striker Ishmael Miller

  • Updated
  • By

The 29-year-old has signed for Bury

Ishmael Miller in action for Huddersfield Town

Ishmael Miller is back in football.

The former Huddersfield Town striker has signed for Bury.

Miller, who left Town during the summer, could make his debut in Saturday’s League One derby at Rochdale.

The 29-year-old made 37 Town appearances and scored four goals.

The Mancunian was signed by Chris Powell from Blackpool in February 2015 after previously playing for Nottingham Forest, West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City.

Miller’s contract at Gigg Lane, where he will be reunited with former Town teammate James Vaughan, runs until the end of the season.

