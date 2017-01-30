Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have loaned development team striker Rekeil Pyke to Colchester United.

It's the second outwards move of the day after keeper Joe Murphy's loan switch to Bury.

Pyke, 19 and back from a spell at National League Wrexham, moves to League Two promotion chasers Colchester until May 7 inclusive.

The deal could be extended if the Essex club make the play-offs.

John McGreal’s side, currently ninth, go to Blackpool on Saturday.

Pyke, from Chapeltown in Leeds, featured in Town’s pre-season friendlies against Oldham Athletic, Liverpool and Ingolstadt.

He joined Town at Under 12 level, having played for Rothwell Juniors.

This season, he has scored seven times for the Under 23s.

Town academy manager Steve Weaver explained: “This is a different type of loan move for Rekeil and will present him with new challenges that will be good for his development as a senior player.

“Rekeil is used to being a regular in the Under 23 side, but now he faces the challenge of forcing his way into a team that is doing very well in League Two and is in good form.

“I’m delighted with how this loan move has come about.

“Colchester asked to look at Rekeil and he has earned this move by impressing in training with them last week, so that’s a good start.

“We’ll keep a very close eye on him during his time there and we hope to see him make an impression in Essex.”