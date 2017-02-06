The scene of the fatal road incident in Dewsbury

Leeds United manager Garry Monk labelled Huddersfield Town counterpart David Wagner as lacking "class, humility and respect" after witnessing his side lose 2-1 in the West Yorkshire derby.

Michael Hefele's 89th minute winner sparked scenes of jubilation around the John Smith's stadium with Town Head Coach Wagner racing down the touchline to celebrate with his players.

The German boss then clashed with Monk when coming back past the Leeds United bench – sparking a fracas which saw players from both sides involved.

Referee Simon Hooper booked Leeds captain Liam Bridcutt and defender Pontus Jansson along with Elias Kachunga for Town as well as send both bosses to the stands.

Speaking after the game, Leeds United boss Garry Monk regretted what happened, saying: "I hold myself in a certain way and I have humility, respect and class."

"They're my values and I don't think he [Wagner] showed that. If someone else goes against those values then it's wrong.”

Of the result, he added: "I am not going to make excuses but we are still on the right path.

"I am very disappointed to lose a derby game against a close competitor but the game is about fine margins.

"The winning goal was a deflection and they can either go with you or not. On this occasion it went against us.

"Nothing changes for us and we stay focused. It was a very committed performance and I am very proud of the players."