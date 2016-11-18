Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a derby double against Leeds United for Huddersfield Town’s development teams

The Under 18s are in Professional Development League action at PPG Canalside on Saturday (11.00).

And the Under 23s play United at the John Smith’s Stadium on Monday (2.00).

Frankie Bunn’s side lost the leadership of their PDL section after going down 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

They are now third behind leaders Hull City and Wednesday.

The 18s were beaten 4-2 by Barnsley at PPG Canalside last Saturday.