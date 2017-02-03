Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are licking their lips in anticipation of Sunday’s derby against Leeds and scratching their heads as to the last time their team played so well.

The 3-1 victory against Brighton was hailed by many fans contacting www.examiner.co.uk and our Town Facebook page as the best performance they’ve seen.

Goals by Tommy Smith, Nahki Wells – his 100th in English football – and Elias Kachunga sealed a memorable victory in front of the live Sky TV cameras and 20,104 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It provides David Wagner’s side with the chance to leapfrog Leeds with a victory in the Noon showdown, and supporters are delighted.

Their enthusiasm has received support from the south coast, too, after the leaders suffered only a fourth defeat of the campaign.

Town fan SPH, of Almondbury, can’t wait for the Leeds game.

“Simply outstanding from the first minute to the last from the whole team,” he said of the win against Brighton (Town’s first three-goal Championship haul of the campaign).

“They outclassed the best team in the division by a country mile.

“Gary Monk was at the game. He is now at home worrying himself to death.”

Dicky B, from Heckmondwike, said simply: “Wow, wow, wow!

“Town taught a good side a lesson.

“Gary Monk was at the game – I think they will park the bus and try catch us on the break on Sunday.

“But let’s all enjoy this result. Well done boys, quality, and a big shout for our supporters – they where mega all game.”

Visiting fans were also impressed.

Andy, from Brighton, commented: “Brighton fan here, very well played.

“Best team we have played by miles.

“Probably the best Championship performance of the season.

“As good as you were, we were pathetic. Were we really top? Good luck.”

Dale, based in Newsome, agrees with the assessment of Town.

“Simply outstanding,” he said.

“We have every chance of achieving our dream.

“The most complete 90 minutes I’ve seen us play for years. Brighton should be thankful to their keeper, could have been six or seven.”

Steve Dyson, of Lowerhouses, was impressed with every element of the occasion.

“We showed the rest of the league that we mean business – top performance by the team and fans – Thursday night live on Sky and we still bring 20,104.”

Salendine Nook supporter Frank felt it was the best he’d seen in recent years, while others look back further.

“Town dominated the entire game and made Brighton look very poor,” he said.

“Mooy started off the pace but then ran the show. Defence was very impressive: Lowe and Schindler were brilliant; no one had other than a good game.

“Wagner has revolutionised the club: long may he continue.”

Peter, from Huddersfield, reckoned it was the best he’s seen since Town defeated West Ham 5-1 in an FA Cup replay in London in 1960, while Stuart, who lives in Birstall, thought it was the best he’s seen from a Town side – and he’s been watching since 1945!

Tony, who follows from Salendine Nook, reckons it was the best he’s seen in his 30 years of watching, while John from Lindley described it as “out of this world.”

Bill, from Birkby, added: “ A special night; the cumulation of all the hard work at the club since the day Wagner arrived and a complete vindication of the tactics, transfer decisions and man management of Mr Wagner and his team.

“Well done and thanks. That was as good as I’ve seen since first going in 1970.”

Bernard, of Newsome, concluded: “The stuff of which dreams are made - enough said!”