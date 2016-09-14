Login Register
Leeds United keeper 'likes' story about Garry Monk's imminent sacking on Twitter

  • By

A last-gasp win against Blackburn may not have been enough for the manager

Marco Silvestri of Leeds United

Leeds United goalkeeper Marco Silvestri has caused quite a stir around Elland Road after apparently liking a story claiming Garry Monk is set to be sacked following his side's 2-1 victory over Blackburn on Tuesday night.

The Whites snatched the winner in the 86th minute after a less-than-convincing performance against the Championship's bottom club and owner Massimo Cellino has "grown tired" of the former Swansea boss, according to the Times.

And it is claimed the Italian goalkeeper - who has dropped to the bench following Rob Green's arrival at the club - liked the article suggesting Monk is set for the sack.

Pictures of the like have been shared on social media, but the stopper has rubbished the claims.

He tweeted: "It's absolutely fake!!! I didn't liked nothing at all…I don't use Twitter!!! So please stop it!!!"

"The last tweet I have liked was this one [attached] 11h ago! I'm not stupid. Please stop with this bulls**t!!!"

The keeper then deleted his Twitter account after publishing a message which read: "I always used Twitter for be next to the fans, for help some charities and for makes some kids happy in their birthday day.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town celebrate after victory over Leeds at Elland Road

Town celebrate at Leeds
"But these episodes make me sad, and I don't want to have this kind of problems, especially because when this problem happened today I was in the nursery with my daughter.

"Thanks to all my followers, thanks to all the fans who in recent years have been close to me, and they have always supported me even in the hard time.

"Then I decided to delete myself from there, Because I don't want any problem in future!"

Despite the message, many Leeds fans were sceptical of the keeper who was thought to have been part of the dressing room mutiny against former boss Steve Evans.

And fans posted their own images of Silvestri's 'likes', which they believe confirm the keeper's guilt.

