Huddersfield Town’s Premier League opening-day opponents, Crystal Palace, have launched a £16m bid for Arsenal defender, Calum Chambers.

The Telegraph say the move would be part of an Emirates exodus this summer that could also see Kieran Gibbs move to West Bromwich Albion.

Palace lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the Premier League Asia Trophy today and the Reds will now face Leicester City in the final.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United striker, Javier Hernandez, could be on his way to West Ham according to Sky Sports.

The 29-year-old Mexican poacher has a £13m release clause in his contract with current club, Bayer Leverkusen.

Hernandez could be joined at the London Stadium by Stoke’s Marko Arnautovic in a deal worth around £24m.

BBC Sport reports that the move could be finalised in the next few days after the clubs agreed the fee.

Mark Hughes has lined up Manchester United’s, Ashley Young, as a possible replacement for Arnautovic according to The Sun.

The former England winger almost left United in January but his move to the Chinese Super League was blocked by manager Jose Mourinho.

However the 32-year-old is yet to feature in any of United’s pre-season fixtures.

Southampton are looking to take Manchester City’s 20-year-old forward, Patrick Roberts, on a season-long loan write the Mail Online.

The England Under 20 international impressed on loan at Celtic last season and Pep Guardiola wants to take a look at him in pre-season before sanctioning the Saints move.

Town's first home opponents of the campaign, Newcastle, have announced the signing of winger Jacob Murphy from Norwich for an undisclosed fee.

The Magpies had an increased offer for Murphy accepted on Tuesday, reported to be £12.5m, and the England Under 21 international has now become their third summer signing.

"He's a young and talented player and hopefully he can develop even more here," Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez told the club's official website.

Leeds have announced the signing of defender Matthew Pennington on a season-long loan from Everton.

The 22-year-old centre-half has teamed up with the Leeds squad on their summer tour to Austria and could make his debut against Borussia Monchengladbach on Thursday.