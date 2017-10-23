Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town once again asserted their status as Yorkshire's top football club by beating Leeds United this afternoon – this time at Under 23 level.

Following back-to-back wins last season in the SkyBet Championship on the way to Premier League promotion, it was the turn of Frankie Bunn's side to claim local bragging rights at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Professional Development League clash also saw a number of David Wagner's first-team squad in action including Joel Coleman, Martin Cranie, Dean Whitehead, Florent Hadergjonaj and Collin Quaner.

However, it was second-half substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri who stole the show with a sensational dipping volley from almost 40 yards out.

Oliver Sarkic had given the visitors the lead before a brace from 17-year-old Olly Dyson either side of half-time gave Town the lead.

Sabiri then made it 3-1 with his strike sending the 200 in attendance into raptures before the Terriers gave Leeds a glimmer of through Madger Gomes late on.

Town’s team (4-2-3-1): Coleman; Crichlow-Noble, Cogill, Cranie (Edmonds-Green, 82), Hadergjonaj (Thomas, 46); Booty, Whitehead; O’Brien, Boyle, Quaner (Sabiri, 46’); Dyson

Unused subs: Ryan, Carvalho