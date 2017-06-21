Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leeds United will open their SkyBet Championship campaign with an away trip to newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers on Sunday, August 6.

After the publication of Huddersfield Town 's Premier League fixtures last week, it was the turn of the Football League earlier this morning.

And although David Wagner 's men do not have to worry about the gruelling 46-game slog the Championship brings, there are plenty of intriguing games in the 2017/18 season.

New Whites manager Thomas Christiansen will start life in England at the Macron Stadium in a 4.30pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, relegated Sunderland 's quest to return to the Premier League begins on Friday, August 4 at home to Derby County (7.45pm kick-off).

North-east neighbours Middlesbrough , also relegated but quickly looking forward under former Leeds boss Garry Monk, head to Wolverhampton Wanderers , also under new management in the form of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Hull City , the other side to go down and now under the care of Russian Leonid Slutsky, are away to Aston Villa , managed by their former boss Steve Bruce.

Play-off final losers Reading start at QPR , while beaten semi-finalists Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham are away to Preston North End and at home to Norwich City , under new boss Daniel Farke, respectively.

Elsewhere, Bristol City host Barnsley, Burton Albion welcome Cardiff City and Birmingham City go to Ipswich Town.

The Sheffield derby returns after a five-year absence, with Wednesday and United meeting at Hillsborough on September 23, while Monk's November 18 return to Elland Road will be keenly noted.

In League One, Blackburn Rovers start life in the third tier for the first time in 37 years with a long trip to Southend United on August 5, with fellow relegated sides Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic also starting on the road at Fleetwood and MK Dons.

Of the sides to come up, Portsmouth, under the new management of Kenny Jackett, kick-off at home to Rochdale, Doncaster Rovers host Gillingham and Plymouth head to Peterborough while Play-off winners Blackpool are at Bradford City, who lost the League One final.

Charlton take on Bristol Rovers, Walsall head to Bury, Oldham Athletic meet Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town are at home to Northampton Town and Scunthorpe meet AFC Wimbledon.

There will be a home start for Forest Green as they begin their EFL journey in League Two. Promoted from the National League, Mark Cooper's side will meet Barnet on August 5 while champions Lincoln, back after six years, go to Wycombe Wanderers.

Beaten play-off finalists Luton Town kick-off at home to Yeovil, Accrington Stanley host Colchester United and Grimsby Town go to Chesterfield. Stevenage play Newport County, Morecambe take on Cheltenham and Cambridge United go to Exeter City, while Crewe meet Mansfield Town.

Finally, Carlisle United take on Swindon, Coventry City start life in League Two against Notts County and Port Vale head to Crawley - now under the management of Harry Kewell.