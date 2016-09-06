Huddersfield Town face Leeds United at Elland Road this weekend in their second Yorkshire derby of the campaign.

Town overcame Barnsley 2-1 earlier on in the campaign to maintain their unbeaten Championship record and they now travel to their biggest rivals hoping to keep hold of top spot.

David Wagner's men have been impressively consistent so far this season, with the only blemish on their record coming in the EFL Cup defeat to Shrewsbury.

Leeds on the other hand have endured a tough start to their campaign.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk

The Whites scraped through to the second round of the EFL Cup beating Luton Town 1-0, but have claimed just four points from their first five league fixtures.

If history has taught us anything however, it is that anything can happen in a Yorkshire derby - and Garry Monk will be desperate to see his side win - with his job looking less secure with every point dropped.

