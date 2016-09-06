Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Leeds United v Huddersfield Town: Pick your Town team for the West Yorkshire derby

  • By

Use our gadget to select your starting XI

Leeds United v Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town face Leeds United at Elland Road this weekend in their second Yorkshire derby of the campaign.

Town overcame Barnsley 2-1 earlier on in the campaign to maintain their unbeaten Championship record and they now travel to their biggest rivals hoping to keep hold of top spot.

David Wagner's men have been impressively consistent so far this season, with the only blemish on their record coming in the EFL Cup defeat to Shrewsbury.

Leeds on the other hand have endured a tough start to their campaign.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk

The Whites scraped through to the second round of the EFL Cup beating Luton Town 1-0, but have claimed just four points from their first five league fixtures.

If history has taught us anything however, it is that anything can happen in a Yorkshire derby - and Garry Monk will be desperate to see his side win - with his job looking less secure with every point dropped.

Pick your Town team to start against Leeds with our gadget below.

Pick the team

Pick your team for the Huddersfield game against Leeds, then share it with others and see the most popular selection by all fans.

SquadYour starting xi
  • GK
  • D
  • M
  • A
    Your starting xi
    Drag player to position
      To use our widget to select your team click / tap here

      More on Huddersfield Town 1 Wolves 0

      Live Blog Recap David Wagner Post-Match On-The-Whistle Match Report Did you make it into our fan gallery? Fan Reaction and Views Championship Round-Up 5 Key Talking Points Rajiv van La Parra Post-Match
      1 of 8
      Comments
      Show more comments

      Previous Articles

      David Wagner explains why Huddersfield Town are 'hungry and greedy' to win in EFL Cup

      We've prepared for seven games in 21 days

      Related Tags

      People
      David Wagner
      Teams
      Huddersfield Town FC

      Football News

      Recommended in Football News

      Most Read in Sport

      1. Huddersfield Town FC
        Steve Evans: Leeds United boss Garry Monk could be sacked if they lose to Huddersfield Town
      2. Huddersfield Town FC
        Premier League referee to take Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town derby
      3. Huddersfield Town FC
        Stand by for another Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool clash
      4. Newcastle United FC
        Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle United to lose three new signings, Bundesliga side eye Iceland international
      5. Huddersfield Giants RLFC
        How Huddersfield Giants can take advantage with victory at Leigh Centurions

      Recommended on Examiner

      Huddersfield Examiner

      Journalists

      Doug Thomson
      Huddersfield Town correspondent
      Chris Roberts
      Huddersfield Giants correspondent
      Louise Cooper
      Crime correspondent
      Nick Lavigueur
      Health Correspondent
      Joanne Douglas
      Local Government Correspondent
      Linda Whitwam
      Education Correspondent
      Henryk Zientek
      Business Correspondent
      Martin Shaw
      Mirfield Correspondent