Leeds United v Huddersfield Town: give us your ratings for the Terriers

Huddersfield Town recorded their best ever start to a season after a spectacular Aaron Mooy goal gave them all three points against Leeds United.

The midfielder showed no signs of jet lag after returning from World Cup Qualifying duty with Australia earlier in the week to smash home a 25-yard winner just after the break.

Despite Town controlling the game for large periods, the Elland Road encounter was a tight affair with few chances, needing Mooy's 'magic moment' to lift the match out of the ordinary.

After the game Head Coach David Wagner praised his side's fighting spirit and work ethic while also claiming it was the best defensive performance he had seen from his team.

