Leeds United v Huddersfield Town: give us your ratings for the Terriers

Who stood out and who didn't among David Wagner's men as Town recorded a historic win at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Town's Harry Bunn and Leeds United's Charlie Taylor battle for the ball.

Huddersfield Town recorded their best ever start to a season after a spectacular Aaron Mooy goal gave them all three points against Leeds United.

The midfielder showed no signs of jet lag after returning from World Cup Qualifying duty with Australia earlier in the week to smash home a 25-yard winner just after the break.

Despite Town controlling the game for large periods, the Elland Road encounter was a tight affair with few chances, needing Mooy's 'magic moment' to lift the match out of the ordinary.

After the game Head Coach David Wagner praised his side's fighting spirit and work ethic while also claiming it was the best defensive performance he had seen from his team.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10.

 
Leeds United
0
Huddersfield
1
Championship, September 10, 2016
  • Danny Ward
    0
  • Tommy Smith
    0
  • Mark Hudson
    0
  • Chris Schindler
    0
  • Chris Löwe
    0
  • Jonathan Hogg
    0
  • Aaron Mooy
    0
  • Harry Bunn
    0
  • Jack Payne
    0
  • Elias Kachunga
    0
  • Rajiv van La Parra
    0
  • Nahki Wells
    0
  • Kasey Palmer
    0
  • Michael Hefele
    0
