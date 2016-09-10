Leeds United v Huddersfield Town: Everything you need to know

Huddersfield Town travel to Elland Road this afternoon to face Leeds United in what promises to be a mouthwatering West Yorkshire derby.

David Wagner 's side sit proudly at the summit of the SkyBet Championship having picked up 13 points from a possible 15 before the international break last weekend.

And a win today would see Huddersfield Town better their previous start to a Football League season currently held by the Town teams of 1924/25 and 1952/53.

In contrast, Leeds United currently sit fourth from bottom in the table – having lost three of the first five Championship games with head-coach Garry Monk already under considerable pressure.

Who’s playing?

Leeds United v Huddersfield Town – Skybet Championship.

When and where?

Saturday, September 10 (3pm) at Elland Road.

Weather Forecast

According to the Met Office, fans should expect cloud with brighter spells of generally hazy sunshine developing later in the day ahead of kick-off. It will be breezy at first, but the winds slowly easing with the maximum temperature 18 °C.

LOOK: Last Time Out - Leeds United 1 Huddersfield Town 4, 19.03.16

Who has said what about the game?

After collecting his first clean sheet of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break, Huddersfield Town keeper Danny Ward is hoping to add to the collection at Elland Road today.

The on-loan Liverpool FC stopper said: "Getting that first clean sheet was great. That tends to be what us keepers are judged on, but I have to give credit to the rest of the players as well.

“We are a team here, and I think the fact we play as a real unit has had a big impact on our results.”

WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's Pre-Leeds United Press Conference

Any team news?

Head coach David Wagner will check on the fitness of Aaron Mooy following his return from international duty with Australia where he played in both World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and the UAE over the past week.

However, Joe Lolley is definitely out with a foot injury while midfielders Jack Payne and Dean Whitehead, plus forwards Harry Bunn and Sean Scannell are all pushing for recalls to the starting-11.

Meanwhile, Leeds manager Garry Monk will still be without full-back Gaetano Berardi due to a hamstring injury while recent recruit Eunan O’Kane could make his debut in central midfield after joining the club from AFC Bournemouth.

WATCH: The amazing atmosphere in the stands as Huddersfield beat Leeds last season

Tell me about Leeds United

Currently lying fourth bottom in the Football League Championship, Leeds United are seemingly enduring a never-ending period of uncertainty under chairman Massimo Cellino.

The summer saw the club's seventh managerial appointment since the Italian took control at Elland Road in April 2014 as Garry Monk replaced Steve Evans on a one-year rolling contract.

Other notable close-season departures included talented midfielder Lewis Cook to AFC Bournemouth while club captain Sol Bamba was released from his contract by mutual consent following the closure of the transfer window last week.

On the pitch Garry Monk has experienced an indifferent start to the campaign - losing to QPR and Birmingham City before drawing at home with Fulham and recording an impressive 2-0 away win at much-fancied Sheffield Wednesday.

However, ahead of the international break the Head Coach saw his side lose 3-1 away to Nottingham Forest, already piling on the pressure with the season just a month old.

League Head-To-Head Record

Wins by each side

Huddersfield Town will have history on their side when they go into this weekend’s West Yorkshire derby.

There have been 76 games between Town and Leeds United over the years according to 11v11.com’s records with the Terriers coming out on top most often than not with 30 wins to Leeds’ 27.

However, Leeds United will be keen there won't be any repetition of the humiliating 4-1 defeat back in March when goals from Mark Hudson, Harry Bunn , Karim Matmour and Nahki Wells sealed the win for Town.

Any Match odds?

Huddersfield Town are seen as slight favourites to add another three points this afternoon with plenty of goals predicted by the bookmakers as well.

Match Result Poll

