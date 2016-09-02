Leeds United's centre-back crisis worsens as loaned defender cannot be recalled

Leeds United's centre-back crisis has got worse as the club do not have a recall clause in Giuseppe Bellusci's loan deal, according to reports.

The centre-half left on loan to Empoli earlier in the summer after a number of high-profile mistakes and incidents during his time at Elland Road.

But now the Yorkshire club has been left thin on the ground for central defenders due to club-captain Sol Bamba's departure for personal reasons on Thursday - and according to the Yorkshire Evening Post's Lee Sobot, Leeds cannot recall the Italian.

There is no recall clause for Giuseppe Bellusci I've been told. Stays at Empoli whatever the situation with #lufc centre-backs #lufclive — Lee Sobot (@LeeSobotYEP) September 2, 2016

Bellusci was thought to be a disruptive figure in the dressing room, which may have been one of the reasons why manager Garry Monk shipped him on within a month of joining Leeds.

New signing Pontus Jansson, Swansea loanee Kyle Bartley and 23-year-old Liam Cooper are now the only three recognised central defenders on Leeds' books with a cup run and half a Championship season standing between them and the next transfer window.

Should one of the trio pick up an injury in the coming weeks, boss Monk will have a serious dilemma and any hope of a play-off berth could be gone by Christmas.