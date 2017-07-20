Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leeds United's Chris Wood has been revealed as Huddersfield Town’s most feared player of the Premier League era.

Every team seems to have a bogey player - that one annoying striker who always seems to score against them and for the Terriers the New Zealander is that man.

The forward has scored eight goals against Town in his career, more than any other player.

However, Wood isn’t likely to cause the Town defence too much trouble from the SkyBet Championship this season with

Watford's Troy Deeney and AFC Bournemouth's Lewis Grabban having the best records of any current top-flight stars with six goals each.

Below, The Huddersfield Examiner have been through the record books to find out who each top flight’s side most feared player of the Premier League era are.

Arsenal

Wayne Rooney: 14

Bournemouth

Raheem Sterling: 7

Brighton & Hove Albion

Overall - Chris Martin: 9

Currently playing in the Premier League - Charlie Austin: 6

Burnley

Overall - David Nugent: 9

Currently playing in the Premier League - Shane Long: 6

Chelsea

Currently playing in the Premier League - Sergio Aguero: 10

Retired player - Thierry Henry & Louis Saha: 10

Crystal Palace

Jermain Defoe: 8

Everton

Overall - Alan Shearer: 17

Still playing but outside the Premier League - Didier Drogba: 8

Currently playing in the Premier League - Daniel Sturridge: 7

Huddersfield Town

Overall - Chris Wood: 8

Currently playing in the Premier League - Troy Deeney & Lewis Grabban: 6

Leicester City

Harry Kane: 10

Liverpool

Overall - Andrew Cole & Didier Drogba: 11

Currently playing in the Premier League - Christian Benteke & Jonathan Walters: 7

Manchester City

Currently playing in the Premier League - Wayne Rooney: 11

Retired players - Alan Shearer: 11

Manchester United

Overall - Alan Shearer: 10

Currently playing in the Premier League - Sergio Aguero: 8

Newcastle United

Currently playing in the Premier League - Wayne Rooney: 14

Retired players - Michael Owen: 14

Southampton

Overall - Alan Shearer: 14

Still playing but outside the Premier League - Robin van Persie: 7

Currently playing in the Premier League - Jermain Defoe: 6

Stoke City

Overall - Robin van Persie: 11

Currently playing in the Premier League - Sergio Aguero: 8

Swansea City

Diego Costa: 8

Tottenham Hotspur

Overall - Alan Shearer: 18

Currently playing in the Premier League - Wayne Rooney: 11

Watford

Overall - Kevin Phillips: 9

Currently playing in the Premier League - Sergio Aguero: 6

West Bromwich Albion

Overall - Robbie Keane: 9

Currently playing in the Premier League - Jermain Defoe: 8

West Ham United

Overall - Michael Owen: 13

Currently playing in the Premier League - Wayne Rooney: 12