Leeds United's Chris Wood has been revealed as Huddersfield Town’s most feared player of the Premier League era.
Every team seems to have a bogey player - that one annoying striker who always seems to score against them and for the Terriers the New Zealander is that man.
The forward has scored eight goals against Town in his career, more than any other player.
However, Wood isn’t likely to cause the Town defence too much trouble from the SkyBet Championship this season with
Watford's Troy Deeney and AFC Bournemouth's Lewis Grabban having the best records of any current top-flight stars with six goals each.
Below, The Huddersfield Examiner have been through the record books to find out who each top flight’s side most feared player of the Premier League era are.
Arsenal
Wayne Rooney: 14
Bournemouth
Raheem Sterling: 7
Brighton & Hove Albion
Overall - Chris Martin: 9
Currently playing in the Premier League - Charlie Austin: 6
Burnley
Overall - David Nugent: 9
Currently playing in the Premier League - Shane Long: 6
Chelsea
Currently playing in the Premier League - Sergio Aguero: 10
Retired player - Thierry Henry & Louis Saha: 10
Crystal Palace
Jermain Defoe: 8
Everton
Overall - Alan Shearer: 17
Still playing but outside the Premier League - Didier Drogba: 8
Currently playing in the Premier League - Daniel Sturridge: 7
Huddersfield Town
Overall - Chris Wood: 8
Currently playing in the Premier League - Troy Deeney & Lewis Grabban: 6
Leicester City
Harry Kane: 10
Liverpool
Overall - Andrew Cole & Didier Drogba: 11
Currently playing in the Premier League - Christian Benteke & Jonathan Walters: 7
Manchester City
Currently playing in the Premier League - Wayne Rooney: 11
Retired players - Alan Shearer: 11
Manchester United
Overall - Alan Shearer: 10
Currently playing in the Premier League - Sergio Aguero: 8
Newcastle United
Currently playing in the Premier League - Wayne Rooney: 14
Retired players - Michael Owen: 14
Southampton
Overall - Alan Shearer: 14
Still playing but outside the Premier League - Robin van Persie: 7
Currently playing in the Premier League - Jermain Defoe: 6
Stoke City
Overall - Robin van Persie: 11
Currently playing in the Premier League - Sergio Aguero: 8
Swansea City
Diego Costa: 8
Tottenham Hotspur
Overall - Alan Shearer: 18
Currently playing in the Premier League - Wayne Rooney: 11
Watford
Overall - Kevin Phillips: 9
Currently playing in the Premier League - Sergio Aguero: 6
West Bromwich Albion
Overall - Robbie Keane: 9
Currently playing in the Premier League - Jermain Defoe: 8
West Ham United
Overall - Michael Owen: 13
Currently playing in the Premier League - Wayne Rooney: 12